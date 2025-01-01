Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Anastasiya Stezhko
Anastasiya Stezhko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anastasiya Stezhko
Anastasiya Stezhko
Anastasiya Stezhko
Date of Birth
5 September 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
5.7
How I Became Russian
(2018)
5.4
Obmenyaytes koltsami
(2012)
5.4
Prostaya devchonka
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Mystery
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2021
2019
2018
2017
2015
2014
2013
2012
All
24
Films
7
TV Shows
17
Actress
24
Pin-kod
Drama, Detective
2025, Russia
Hirurg
Drama, Thriller
2025, Russia
Svet v okne
Romantic
2024, Russia
Personalnyj assistent
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2024, Russia
Klinika usynovleniya
Romantic
2022, Russia
Dver v proshloe
Detective
2021, Russia
Probuzhdenie
Drama, Mystery
2021, Russia
Central Russia's Vampires
Comedy, Mystery
2021, Russia
Vedma
Drama, Romantic
2019, Russia/Ukraine
Dyldy
Comedy, Sport
2019, Russia
3.9
Molodoe vino
Molodoe vino
Drama
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
Narisovannoe schaste
Romantic
2018, Russia
Five Minutes of Silence
Adventure, Drama
2018, Russia
5.7
How I Became Russian
Kak ya stal russkim
Comedy
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
4.9
Gretskiy Oreshek
Gretskiy Oreshek
Romantic, Comedy
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Neizvestnyy
Detective
2017, Russia
Pyat minut tishiny
Adventure, Drama, Action
2017, Russia
4.8
Put skvoz snega
Put skvoz snega
Drama
2017, Russia
Kak ya stal russkim
Comedy
2015, Russia
Chernaya reka
Action
2014, Russia
3.7
Vremya sobirat
Vremya sobirat
Romantic
2014, Russia
5.4
Prostaya devchonka
Romantic
2013, Russia
Spasti bossa
Drama, Romantic
2012, Russia
5.4
Obmenyaytes koltsami
Obmenyaytes koltsami
Romantic
2012, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree