Anastasiya Stezhko
Date of Birth
5 September 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Popular Films

How I Became Russian 5.7
How I Became Russian (2018)
Obmenyaytes koltsami 5.4
Obmenyaytes koltsami (2012)
Prostaya devchonka 5.4
Prostaya devchonka (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 24 Films 7 TV Shows 17 Actress 24
Pin-kod
Pin-kod
Drama, Detective 2025, Russia
Hirurg
Hirurg
Drama, Thriller 2025, Russia
Svet v okne
Svet v okne
Romantic 2024, Russia
Personalnyj assistent
Personalnyj assistent
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2024, Russia
Klinika usynovleniya
Romantic 2022, Russia
Dver v proshloe
Dver v proshloe
Detective 2021, Russia
Probuzhdenie
Probuzhdenie
Drama, Mystery 2021, Russia
Central Russia's Vampires
Central Russia's Vampires
Comedy, Mystery 2021, Russia
Vedma
Vedma
Drama, Romantic 2019, Russia/Ukraine
Dyldy
Dyldy
Comedy, Sport 2019, Russia
Molodoe vino 3.9
Molodoe vino Molodoe vino
Drama 2019, Russia
Narisovannoe schaste
Narisovannoe schaste
Romantic 2018, Russia
Five Minutes of Silence
Five Minutes of Silence
Adventure, Drama 2018, Russia
How I Became Russian 5.7
How I Became Russian Kak ya stal russkim
Comedy 2018, Russia
Gretskiy Oreshek 4.9
Gretskiy Oreshek Gretskiy Oreshek
Romantic, Comedy 2018, Russia
Neizvestnyy
Neizvestnyy
Detective 2017, Russia
Pyat minut tishiny
Pyat minut tishiny
Adventure, Drama, Action 2017, Russia
Put skvoz snega 4.8
Put skvoz snega Put skvoz snega
Drama 2017, Russia
Kak ya stal russkim
Kak ya stal russkim
Comedy 2015, Russia
Chernaya reka
Chernaya reka
Action 2014, Russia
Vremya sobirat 3.7
Vremya sobirat Vremya sobirat
Romantic 2014, Russia
Prostaya devchonka 5.4
Prostaya devchonka
Romantic 2013, Russia
Spasti bossa
Spasti bossa
Drama, Romantic 2012, Russia
Obmenyaytes koltsami 5.4
Obmenyaytes koltsami Obmenyaytes koltsami
Romantic 2012, Russia
