Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maxim Radugin
Maxim Radugin Maxim Radugin
Kinoafisha Persons Maxim Radugin

Maxim Radugin

Maxim Radugin

Date of Birth
21 June 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Feniks 7.9
Feniks (2023)
Bez prava na lyubov 7.5
Bez prava na lyubov (2023)
Hameleon 7.0
Hameleon (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Zakon sluchajnyh sovpadenij
Zakon sluchajnyh sovpadenij
Detective 2025, Russia
Target
Target
Romantic, Mystery 2025, Kazakhstan
Morskaya Zamorskaya
Morskaya Zamorskaya
Romantic 2024, Russia
Hameleon 7
Hameleon
Detective, Action, Comedy 2024, Russia
Akusherka. Pobochnyy effekt 5
Akusherka. Pobochnyy effekt
Romantic 2023, Russia
Mesto sily
Mesto sily
Romantic 2023, Russia
Feniks 7.9
Feniks
Detective 2023, Russia
Bez prava na lyubov 7.5
Bez prava na lyubov
Romantic 2023, Russia
Eva, rozhay! 6.2
Eva, rozhay!
Comedy 2022, Russia
Ulichnoe pravosudie
Ulichnoe pravosudie
Action, Crime 2021, Russia
Elena i kapitan
Elena i kapitan
Romantic 2021, Ukraine
Akusherka. Schaste na zakaz 5
Akusherka. Schaste na zakaz
Romantic 2021, Russia
Radi zhizni
Radi zhizni
Drama, Romantic 2020, Russia
Nepredvidennye obstoyatelstva
Nepredvidennye obstoyatelstva
Romantic 2018, Russia
Svidetelstvo o rozhdenii
Svidetelstvo o rozhdenii
Romantic, Crime 2017, Russia
Pokoїvka 6.4
Pokoїvka
Drama, Romantic 2017, Ukraine
Zhenshchina s liliyami
Zhenshchina s liliyami
Romantic 2016, Russia
Sneg rastaet v sentyabre
Sneg rastaet v sentyabre
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
Vse sokrovishcha mira
Vse sokrovishcha mira
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
Ty zaplatish za vse
Ty zaplatish za vse
Romantic 2013, Russia
Ty ne odin
Ty ne odin
Crime, Detective 2013, Russia
Tihij centr
Tihij centr
Romantic 2011, Belarus
Princessa cirka
Princessa cirka
Drama 2008, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more