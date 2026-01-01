Menu
Maxim Radugin
Maxim Radugin
Maxim Radugin
Date of Birth
21 June 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero
Popular Films
7.9
Feniks
(2023)
7.5
Bez prava na lyubov
(2023)
7.0
Hameleon
(2024)
Zakon sluchajnyh sovpadenij
Detective
2025, Russia
Target
Romantic, Mystery
2025, Kazakhstan
Morskaya Zamorskaya
Romantic
2024, Russia
7
Hameleon
Detective, Action, Comedy
2024, Russia
5
Akusherka. Pobochnyy effekt
Romantic
2023, Russia
Mesto sily
Romantic
2023, Russia
7.9
Feniks
Detective
2023, Russia
7.5
Bez prava na lyubov
Romantic
2023, Russia
6.2
Eva, rozhay!
Comedy
2022, Russia
Ulichnoe pravosudie
Action, Crime
2021, Russia
Elena i kapitan
Romantic
2021, Ukraine
5
Akusherka. Schaste na zakaz
Romantic
2021, Russia
Radi zhizni
Drama, Romantic
2020, Russia
Nepredvidennye obstoyatelstva
Romantic
2018, Russia
Svidetelstvo o rozhdenii
Romantic, Crime
2017, Russia
6.4
Pokoїvka
Drama, Romantic
2017, Ukraine
Zhenshchina s liliyami
Romantic
2016, Russia
Sneg rastaet v sentyabre
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia
Vse sokrovishcha mira
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
Ty zaplatish za vse
Romantic
2013, Russia
Ty ne odin
Crime, Detective
2013, Russia
Tihij centr
Romantic
2011, Belarus
Princessa cirka
Drama
2008, Russia
