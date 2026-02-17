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Poster of Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector
6.5

Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector

, 2026
Xiong Chu Mo: Nian Nian You Xiong
China / Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
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Not going 0
Poster of Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector
6.5
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Briar, Bramble and Vick encounter the legendary Year Monster, Nian, who bestows them with mysterious powers, thrusting them into the hidden, chaotic, magic-infused realm of Eve City.

Cast

Bingjun Zhang
Wei Zhang
Tan Xiao
Enzi Cui
Jingren He
Chenlu Jia
Director Lin Huida
Writer Rachel Xu, Tiechi Cui, Qin Wan, Jiang Lin, Wang Yifei
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 February 2026
Release date
4 June 2026 Russia Централ Партнершип
17 February 2026 China
26 February 2026 Hong Kong
5 March 2026 New Zealand PG
Worldwide Gross $139,300,000
Production Fantawild Animation
Also known as
Xiong Chu Mo: Nian Nian You Xiong, Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector, Побег из волшебного измерения, 熊出没·年年有熊

Cartoon rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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