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Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector
6.5
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector
, 2026
Xiong Chu Mo: Nian Nian You Xiong
China / Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
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6.5
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Synopsis
Briar, Bramble and Vick encounter the legendary Year Monster, Nian, who bestows them with mysterious powers, thrusting them into the hidden, chaotic, magic-infused realm of Eve City.
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Cast
Bingjun Zhang
Wei Zhang
Tan Xiao
Enzi Cui
Jingren He
Chenlu Jia
Director
Lin Huida
Writer
Rachel Xu
,
Tiechi Cui
,
Qin Wan
,
Jiang Lin
,
Wang Yifei
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 58 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
17 February 2026
Release date
4 June 2026
Russia
Централ Партнершип
17 February 2026
China
26 February 2026
Hong Kong
5 March 2026
New Zealand
PG
Worldwide Gross
$139,300,000
Production
Fantawild Animation
Also known as
Xiong Chu Mo: Nian Nian You Xiong, Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector, Побег из волшебного измерения, 熊出没·年年有熊
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Cartoon rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
Best Comedies
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