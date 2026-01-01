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Filmography
Lin Huida
Lin Huida
Kinoafisha
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Lin Huida
Lin Huida
Lin Huida
Popular Films
6.6
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector
(2026)
Tickets
6.5
Boonie Bears: Back To Earth
(2022)
6.0
Boonie Bears: Entangled Worlds
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
2026
2022
2019
2018
2013
All
6
Films
6
Director
5
Writer
1
6.6
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector
Xiong Chu Mo: Nian Nian You Xiong
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
2026, China
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.5
Boonie Bears: Back To Earth
Xiong chu mo: Chong fan di qiu
Animation, Comedy, Family
2022, China
Watch trailer
5.7
Boonie Bears: Blast Into the Past
Boonie Bears: Blast Into the Past
Animation
2019, China
Watch trailer
6
Boonie Bears: Entangled Worlds
Boonie Bears: Entangled Worlds
Animation, Children's
2018, China
Watch trailer
5.7
Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink
Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink
Animation
2018, China
4.6
Boonie Bears: Homeward Journey
Boonie Bears: Homeward Journey
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family
2013, China
Watch trailer
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