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Lin Huida
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Lin Huida

Lin Huida

Popular Films

Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector 6.6
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector (2026)
Boonie Bears: Back To Earth 6.5
Boonie Bears: Back To Earth (2022)
Boonie Bears: Entangled Worlds 6.0
Boonie Bears: Entangled Worlds (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector 6.6
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector Xiong Chu Mo: Nian Nian You Xiong
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy 2026, China
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Boonie Bears: Back To Earth 6.5
Boonie Bears: Back To Earth Xiong chu mo: Chong fan di qiu
Animation, Comedy, Family 2022, China
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Boonie Bears: Blast Into the Past 5.7
Boonie Bears: Blast Into the Past Boonie Bears: Blast Into the Past
Animation 2019, China
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Boonie Bears: Entangled Worlds 6
Boonie Bears: Entangled Worlds Boonie Bears: Entangled Worlds
Animation, Children's 2018, China
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Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink 5.7
Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink Boonie Bears: The Big Shrink
Animation 2018, China
Boonie Bears: Homeward Journey 4.6
Boonie Bears: Homeward Journey Boonie Bears: Homeward Journey
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2013, China
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