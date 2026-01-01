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Chenlu Jia
Chenlu Jia Chenlu Jia
Kinoafisha Persons Chenlu Jia

Chenlu Jia

Chenlu Jia

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Voice actress, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Boonie Bears: Guardian Code 6.9
Boonie Bears: Guardian Code (2023)
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector 6.8
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector (2026)

Filmography

Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector 6.8
Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector Xiong Chu Mo: Nian Nian You Xiong
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy 2026, China
Watch trailer
Boonie Bears: Guardian Code 6.9
Boonie Bears: Guardian Code Boonie Bears: Guardian Code
Animation 2023, China
Watch trailer
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