Kinoafisha Film lists Feature-Length Cartoons about Animals

Feature-Length Cartoons about Animals

Animated animals are a wonderful spectacle, perfect for taking a break from everyday hustle and immersing yourself in the joy of a fairytale world.

Top Five Animated Animal Films

Colourful animated films teach children about kindness, justice, and empathy. For adult viewers, they bring back carefree memories. For both groups, the animal characters and their adventures are sure to bring plenty of smiles and brighten the entire day.

"Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron", 2002

The wild mustang Spirit is captured by humans while protecting his herd. This freedom-loving horse unexpectedly meets someone he befriends deeply, despite his natural fear of humans. Little Creek is a Native American who has also been unfairly imprisoned by white settlers. Together, Spirit and Little Creek escape captivity. His new friend introduces him to Rain – a beautiful mare who quickly wins Spirit's heart. Ahead lies a difficult confrontation with those who seek to profit at the expense of the mustangs’ native prairies – but Little Creek and his horse are ready to help.

Will the heroes be able to defend their free land and drive away the invaders?

"Balto", 1995

Balto, a hybrid of wolf and husky, is disliked because of his origins and lives as a stray. But he doesn’t despair – his loyal friends, Boris the goose, Jenna the husky, and two bear cubs, believe he deserves better. One day, a diphtheria outbreak strikes the Arctic town where Balto lives, infecting many children. A dog sled team is sent 600 miles to retrieve medicine, but they lose their way – and now only Balto can save the children’s lives and help the stranded travellers in the snowy wilderness.

At last, the dog has a chance to prove himself and earn the respect of those around him.

"Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole", 2010

This visually stunning animated film is based on the globally acclaimed children's book series about intelligent owls. Soren and Kludd are young owlets who have just begun to fly. They have very different personalities, and one misunderstanding leads them to dangerous ground. Near the roots of a great tree, they are snatched by the strong talons of the Pure Ones and taken to their lair. There, they learn that the clan plans to destroy the Guardians of Ga'Hoole and seize complete power. The brothers disagree on what’s happening, and Soren escapes with a new friend. Together, they embark on a long journey to find the legendary tree and prevent disaster.

Their path is full of dangers and trials.

"Madagascar", 2005

This animated film about four zoo friends who escape into the wild became one of the most commercially successful in the studio's history. Energetic lion Alex, romantic and naïve zebra Marty, melancholic giraffe Melman, and charming hippo Gloria have spent their whole lives in New York's zoo. One day they decide it's time for a change, escape, and find themselves on the island of Madagascar. There they realise that after a life in the city, they’ve completely forgotten how to survive in the wild.

Now they face exciting adventures filled with danger, laughter, and new friendships.

"Shaun the Sheep Movie", 2015

This popular character from the animated series won the hearts of young viewers and earned his own feature film. The farm animals continue to trick their owner, and one day, due to Shaun’s mischief, the farmer ends up in the city. His animals fear he won’t cope alone.

The flock, disguised as humans, heads to the city with Bitzer the dog, getting into all sorts of hilarious situations along the way.

Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
Animation, Comedy, Family 2025, Germany
6.0
The Garfield Movie
The Garfield Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, USA
7.0
Kung Fu Panda 4
Kung Fu Panda 4
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, USA
7.0
Lendarys
Lendarys
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2024, Canada / France
5.0
Cosmicrew: Storm Force
Cosmicrew: Storm Force
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2024, China
5.0
200% Wolf
200% Wolf
Animation 2024, Australia / Spain
6.0
Luntik. Returning Home
Luntik. Returning Home
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, Russia
7.0
Angelo, dans la forêt mystérieuse
Angelo, dans la forêt mystérieuse
Animation 2024, France / Luxembourg
6.0
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, Great Britain / France
7.0
The Magician's Elephant
The Magician's Elephant
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, Australia / USA
6.0
Dogs at the Opera
Dogs at the Opera
Animation, Family 2023, Russia
7.0
Johnny Puff: Secret Mission
Johnny Puff: Secret Mission
Animation 2023, Italy
6.0
Noah's Ark
Noah's Ark
Adventure, Animation, Musical 2023, Brazil / India
5.0
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing
Horse Julius and Big Horse Racing
Animation, Children's 2020, Russia
6.0
Barkers: Mind the Cats!
Barkers: Mind the Cats!
Animation, Children's, Family 2020, Russia
6.0
Lady and the Tramp
Lady and the Tramp
Romantic, Drama, Musical, Family 2019, USA
6.0
Isle of Dogs
Isle of Dogs
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 2018, USA
7.0
Super Bear
Super Bear
Animation, Family 2018, China / USA
4.0
Ferdinand
Ferdinand
Animation 2017, USA
7.0
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Adventure, Animation, Family 2015, Great Britain / France
6.0
Once Upon a Forest
Once Upon a Forest
Documentary 2013, USA / France
7.0
Cheburashka
Cheburashka
Animation, Children's, Family 2013, Japan / Russia
7.0
Ernest & Celestine
Ernest & Celestine
Animation 2012, France / Belgium
7.0
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Animation, Family 2012, USA
7.0
Rio
Rio
Comedy, Family, Animation, Adventure 2011, USA
7.0
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
Fantasy, Animation, Adventure 2010, USA / Australia
7.0
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Adventure, Animation, Family, Comedy 2009, USA
7.0
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2009, USA
7.0
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda
Comedy, Animation 2008, USA
8.0
Madagascar: The Crate Escape
Madagascar: The Crate Escape
Fairy Tale, Family, Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2008, USA
7.0
Animated films featuring animals continue to captivate audiences of all ages with their heart-warming stories, colourful visuals, and valuable life lessons. These films offer unforgettable adventures and moments of joy for the whole family.

