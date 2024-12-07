Pororo and his friends visit the stronghold of the Red Hunters, the guardians of the ocean, filled with admiration in their hearts. They face consecutive attacks from sea garbage, nasty sharks, and the terrifying sea monster Situs. Though Pororo and Crong are rescued by Murrok, their attempt to hunt Situs fails, and the creature escapes with their friends swallowed. Refusing to give up on their friends, Pororo and Crong decide to help Murrok capture Situs. However, Murrok’s revealed plan to sacrifice their friends shocks Pororo deeply. Can Pororo and Crong stop Murrok and save their friends?