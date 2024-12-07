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Poster of Pororo: Underwater Adventure
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Pororo: Underwater Adventure
7.1

Pororo: Underwater Adventure

, 2025
Pororo: Underwater adventure
South Korea / Animation / 6+
Poster of Pororo: Underwater Adventure
7.1

Synopsis

Pororo and his friends visit the stronghold of the Red Hunters, the guardians of the ocean, filled with admiration in their hearts. They face consecutive attacks from sea garbage, nasty sharks, and the terrifying sea monster Situs. Though Pororo and Crong are rescued by Murrok, their attempt to hunt Situs fails, and the creature escapes with their friends swallowed. Refusing to give up on their friends, Pororo and Crong decide to help Murrok capture Situs. However, Murrok’s revealed plan to sacrifice their friends shocks Pororo deeply. Can Pororo and Crong stop Murrok and save their friends?

Cast

Lee Seon
Lee Mi-ja
Su Jung Ham
홍소영
정미숙
Kim Hwan-jin
Director 윤제완
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 13 February 2025
World premiere 7 December 2024
Release date
13 August 2026 Russia Кинологистика 6+
8 February 2025 Indonesia SU
1 January 2025 South Korea ALL
Worldwide Gross $2,616,108
Production CGV, Nintendo Entertainment, Ocon Studios
Also known as
Pororo: Underwater adventure

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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