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Showtimes & Tickets
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Filmography
Lee Seon
Lee Seon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Seon
Lee Seon
Lee Seon
Actor type
Voice actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.6
Pororo and Friends: Virus Busters
(2022)
7.1
Pororo: Underwater Adventure
(2025)
Tickets
6.7
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
(2026)
Filmography
6.7
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
Pororo the Movie: Sweet Castle Adventure
Adventure, Animation, Family
2026, South Korea
Watch trailer
7.1
Pororo: Underwater Adventure
Pororo: Underwater adventure
Animation
2025, South Korea
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.6
Pororo and Friends: Virus Busters
Pororo and Friends: Virus Busters
Animation
2022, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.6
Pororo, Dinosaur Island Adventure
Pororo, Dinosaur Island Adventure
Animation
2017, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.3
Pororo: Cyber Space Adventure
Pororo: Cyber Space Adventure
Animation, Adventure, Children's
2015, South Korea
6.5
Pororo, the Snow Fairy Village Adventure
Pororo, the Snow Fairy Village Adventure
Animation, Adventure, Short
2014, South Korea
Watch trailer
6.2
The Little Penguin Pororo's Racing Adventure
Pororo, the Racing Adventure
Animation
2013, South Korea / China
Watch trailer
5.8
Pororo The Little Penguin
Children's, Family,
2003, South Korea
Show more
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