Pororo and his friends are preparing for a Christmas party when they receive a message from Santa, asking them to deliver his special toppings to the Queen of the Dessert Kingdom. On the way, the wicked witch Bunny appears and turns Poby and Petty into dolls! The others escape and find Santa—now a snowman under her curse. He pleads with them to finish the mission. At the kingdom, chaos breaks out as Count Chocoleo attacks, the group is split, and Bunny steals the toppings. Pororo and Crong chase her down, learn her true story, and decide to help. At the Cookie Kitchen, they defeat Chocoleo, complete the cookies, lift the curse, and save Christmas.