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Poster of Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Films Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure

Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure

, 2026
Pororo the Movie: Sweet Castle Adventure
South Korea / Adventure, Animation, Family
Trailers
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Poster of Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
Going 4
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Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure - trailer in russian
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure  trailer in russian

Synopsis

Pororo and his friends are preparing for a Christmas party when they receive a message from Santa, asking them to deliver his special toppings to the Queen of the Dessert Kingdom. On the way, the wicked witch Bunny appears and turns Poby and Petty into dolls! The others escape and find Santa—now a snowman under her curse. He pleads with them to finish the mission. At the kingdom, chaos breaks out as Count Chocoleo attacks, the group is split, and Bunny steals the toppings. Pororo and Crong chase her down, learn her true story, and decide to help. At the Cookie Kitchen, they defeat Chocoleo, complete the cookies, lift the curse, and save Christmas.

Cast

Lee Seon
So-yeong Hong
Su Jung Ham
Lee Mi-ja
Sun-kyun Lee
Director Yoo-rim Cheon
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 7 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 7 May 2026
Release date
7 May 2026 Russia Кинологистика
Production LOTTE Cultureworks, Next Page, Ocon Studios
Also known as
Pororo the Movie: Sweet Castle Adventure, 電影版 淘氣小企鵝啵樂樂 甜蜜城堡大冒險

Cartoon rating

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Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure - trailer in russian
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