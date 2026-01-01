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Lee Mi-ja
Lee Mi-ja Lee Mi-ja
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Mi-ja

Lee Mi-ja

Lee Mi-ja

Actor type
Voice actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Pororo and Friends: Virus Busters 8.6
Pororo and Friends: Virus Busters (2022)
Pororo: Underwater Adventure 7.1
Pororo: Underwater Adventure (2025)
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure 6.7
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure (2026)

Filmography

Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure 6.7
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure Pororo the Movie: Sweet Castle Adventure
Adventure, Animation, Family 2026, South Korea
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Pororo: Underwater Adventure 7.1
Pororo: Underwater Adventure Pororo: Underwater adventure
Animation 2025, South Korea
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Pororo and Friends: Virus Busters 8.6
Pororo and Friends: Virus Busters Pororo and Friends: Virus Busters
Animation 2022, South Korea
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Pororo, Treasure Island Adventure 5.6
Pororo, Treasure Island Adventure Pororo, Treasure Island Adventure
Animation, Children's 2019, South Korea
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Pororo, Dinosaur Island Adventure 6.6
Pororo, Dinosaur Island Adventure Pororo, Dinosaur Island Adventure
Animation 2017, South Korea
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Pororo: Cyber Space Adventure 6.3
Pororo: Cyber Space Adventure Pororo: Cyber Space Adventure
Animation, Adventure, Children's 2015, South Korea
Pororo, the Snow Fairy Village Adventure 6.5
Pororo, the Snow Fairy Village Adventure Pororo, the Snow Fairy Village Adventure
Animation, Adventure, Short 2014, South Korea
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The Little Penguin Pororo's Racing Adventure 6.2
The Little Penguin Pororo's Racing Adventure Pororo, the Racing Adventure
Animation 2013, South Korea / China
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