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Poster of The Things Left Unspoken
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Things Left Unspoken
6.7

The Things Left Unspoken

, 2026
Le cose non dette
Italy / Drama
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Poster of The Things Left Unspoken
6.7
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Synopsis

Carlo and Elisa are a successful couple. He’s a university professor and writer facing a creative block; she’s a brilliant, sharp-witted journalist, known for her internationally published editorials. They live in Rome, moving between accomplishments and routine, affection and something that might be fading. In search of new energy, they travel to Morocco with their lifelong friends, Anna and Paolo, and their thirteen-year-old daughter Vittoria—bright, curious, a little eccentric. Tensions soon rise.

Cast

Stefano Accorsi
Stefano Accorsi
Carlo
Carolina Crescentini
Carolina Crescentini
Anna
Miriam Leone
Miriam Leone
Elisa
Claudio Santamaria
Claudio Santamaria
Paolo
Margherita Pantaleo
Vittoria
Ahmed Boulane
Hassan
Beatrice Savignani
Blu
Alessandra Carrillo
PM Roma
Director Gabriele Muccino
Writer Gabriele Muccino, Delia Ephron
Composer Paolo Buonvino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 29 January 2026
Release date
29 January 2026 Italy
17 July 2026 Poland
5 March 2026 Switzerland
Worldwide Gross $7,864,546
Production Lotus Production, Rai Cinema, Ministero della Cultura (MiC)
Also known as
Le cose non dette, The Things Left Unspoken, O czym sobie nie mówimy, Things Unspoken, Quella sottile linea

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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