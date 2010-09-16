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Poster of Gadkiy utyonok
6.5
Gadkiy utyonok - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Gadkiy utyonok
6.5

Gadkiy utyonok

, 2010
Gadkiy utyonok
Russia / Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Gadkiy utyonok
6.5
Gadkiy utyonok - Trailer
Gadkiy utyonok  Trailer

Cast

Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Indyuk
Vladimir Spivakov
Petukh
Anna Frolovtseva
Anna Frolovtseva
Polina Raykina
Polina Raykina
Khor Turetskogo
Obitateli dvora
Svetlana Stepchenko
Gadkiy utyonok
Konstantin Raikin
Konstantin Raikin
Chervyak
Yuliya Rutberg
Yuliya Rutberg
Mama-kuritsa
Vladimir Kachan
Dikiy gus
Grigoriy Anashkin
Lyubov Matyushina
Director Garri Bardin
Writer Hans Christian Andersen, Garri Bardin
Composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 16 September 2010
Release date
16 September 2010 Russia Аргумент Кино 0+
16 September 2010 Belarus
2 November 2011 France
16 September 2010 Kazakhstan
10 October 2010 USA
16 September 2010 Ukraine
Budget $1,500,000
Worldwide Gross $162,484
Production Stayer Studio
Also known as
Gadkiy utyonok, The Ugly Duckling, Brzydkie kaczątko, Den fula ankungen, Den stygge andungen, Inetu pardipoeg, Le Vilain Petit Canard, O Patinho Feio, Ratusca cea urata, Ruma ankanpoikanen, Бридке каченя, Гадкий утенок

Cartoon rating

6.5
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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Gadkiy utyonok - Trailer
Gadkiy utyonok Trailer
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