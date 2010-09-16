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Gadkiy utyonok
6.5
Gadkiy utyonok
, 2010
Gadkiy utyonok
Russia / Animation / 18+
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6.5
Gadkiy utyonok
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Armen Dzhigarkhanyan
Indyuk
Vladimir Spivakov
Petukh
Anna Frolovtseva
Polina Raykina
Khor Turetskogo
Obitateli dvora
Svetlana Stepchenko
Gadkiy utyonok
Konstantin Raikin
Chervyak
Yuliya Rutberg
Mama-kuritsa
Vladimir Kachan
Dikiy gus
Grigoriy Anashkin
Lyubov Matyushina
Director
Garri Bardin
Writer
Hans Christian Andersen
,
Garri Bardin
Composer
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
16 September 2010
Release date
16 September 2010
Russia
Аргумент Кино
0+
16 September 2010
Belarus
2 November 2011
France
16 September 2010
Kazakhstan
10 October 2010
USA
16 September 2010
Ukraine
Budget
$1,500,000
Worldwide Gross
$162,484
Production
Stayer Studio
Also known as
Gadkiy utyonok, The Ugly Duckling, Brzydkie kaczątko, Den fula ankungen, Den stygge andungen, Inetu pardipoeg, Le Vilain Petit Canard, O Patinho Feio, Ratusca cea urata, Ruma ankanpoikanen, Бридке каченя, Гадкий утенок
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Cartoon rating
6.5
Rate
13
votes
6.6
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
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Gadkiy utyonok
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