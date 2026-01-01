Agnieszka Dygant

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
27 March 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
Iggy the Eagle
(2025)
7.1
Letters to Santa
(2011)
6.7
A Week in the Life of a Man
(1999)
Filmography
8
7.5
Iggy the Eagle
Iggy the Eagle
Adventure, Animation, Family
2025, Poland
6.2
Letters to M. Farewells and returns
Listy do M. Pożegnania i powroty
Comedy
2024, Poland
Watch trailer
4.8
Women of Mafia
Kobiety mafii
Action, Drama, Crime
2018, Poland
5.6
Letters to Santa 2
Listy do M. 2
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2015, Poland
7.1
Letters to Santa
Listy do M.
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2011, Poland
5
And a Warm Heart
Serce na dłoni
Drama
2008, Poland / Ukraine
5.1
Just Love Me
Tylko mnie kochaj
Comedy, Romantic
2006, Poland
6.7
A Week in the Life of a Man
Tydzien z zycia mezczyzny
Comedy, Drama
1999, Poland
