Agnieszka Dygant

Date of Birth
27 March 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Iggy the Eagle 7.5
Iggy the Eagle (2025)
Letters to Santa 7.1
Letters to Santa (2011)
A Week in the Life of a Man 6.7
A Week in the Life of a Man (1999)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Iggy the Eagle 7.5
Iggy the Eagle Iggy the Eagle
Adventure, Animation, Family 2025, Poland
Letters to M. Farewells and returns 6.2
Letters to M. Farewells and returns Listy do M. Pożegnania i powroty
Comedy 2024, Poland
Watch trailer
Women of Mafia 4.8
Women of Mafia Kobiety mafii
Action, Drama, Crime 2018, Poland
Letters to Santa 2 5.6
Letters to Santa 2 Listy do M. 2
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2015, Poland
Letters to Santa 7.1
Letters to Santa Listy do M.
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2011, Poland
And a Warm Heart 5
And a Warm Heart Serce na dłoni
Drama 2008, Poland / Ukraine
Just Love Me 5.1
Just Love Me Tylko mnie kochaj
Comedy, Romantic 2006, Poland
A Week in the Life of a Man 6.7
A Week in the Life of a Man Tydzien z zycia mezczyzny
Comedy, Drama 1999, Poland
