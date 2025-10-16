Menu
The heartthrob

Sertseed
Synopsis

Sveta grew up in the countryside, but moved to live in Moscow. While spending the summer weekend with her parents, she meets her school sweetheart, Sasha, a tractor driver, whose forgotten feelings flare up with renewed vigor. Sasha reciprocates, but cannot break off relations with the milkmaid Masha. A few days later, Svetka's boyfriend Serge arrives. The plan to take your beloved to Moscow collapses when Lyuba, a saleswoman, enters into a complicated amorous story.

The heartthrob - trailer
The heartthrob  trailer
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 16 October 2025
Release date
16 October 2025 Russia Ten Letters
Director
Roman Gredin
Cast
Mihail Tarabukin
Aleksandr Martynov
Marina Yakovleva
Mariia Skornytska
Roman Gredin
Cast and Crew

Film rating

Film Trailers All trailers
