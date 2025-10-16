Sveta grew up in the countryside, but moved to live in Moscow. While spending the summer weekend with her parents, she meets her school sweetheart, Sasha, a tractor driver, whose forgotten feelings flare up with renewed vigor. Sasha reciprocates, but cannot break off relations with the milkmaid Masha. A few days later, Svetka's boyfriend Serge arrives. The plan to take your beloved to Moscow collapses when Lyuba, a saleswoman, enters into a complicated amorous story.
|16 October 2025
|Russia
|Ten Letters