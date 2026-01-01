Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mariia Skornytska
Mariia Skornytska Mariia Skornytska
Kinoafisha Persons Mariia Skornytska

Mariia Skornytska

Mariia Skornytska

Date of Birth
8 February 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Realnye pacany 6.7
Realnye pacany (2010)
The heartthrob 6.4
The heartthrob (2025)
Chelovek iz budushchego 4.4
Chelovek iz budushchego (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The heartthrob 6.4
The heartthrob Sertseed
Comedy 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Realnye patsany protiv zombi 4.4
Realnye patsany protiv zombi Realnye patsany protiv zombi
Comedy 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Voennyy fitnes
Voennyy fitnes
Comedy, Sport, Romantic 2016, Russia
Chelovek iz budushchego 4.4
Chelovek iz budushchego Chelovek iz budushchego
Comedy 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Realnye pacany 6.7
Realnye pacany
Comedy 2010, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more