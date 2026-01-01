Menu
Mariia Skornytska
Mariia Skornytska
Mariia Skornytska
Date of Birth
8 February 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.7
Realnye pacany
(2010)
6.4
The heartthrob
(2025)
4.4
Chelovek iz budushchego
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2025
2020
2016
2010
All
5
Films
3
TV Shows
2
Actress
5
6.4
The heartthrob
Sertseed
Comedy
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
4.4
Realnye patsany protiv zombi
Realnye patsany protiv zombi
Comedy
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Voennyy fitnes
Comedy, Sport, Romantic
2016, Russia
4.4
Chelovek iz budushchego
Chelovek iz budushchego
Comedy
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
Realnye pacany
Comedy
2010, Russia
