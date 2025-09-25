Menu
Kinoafisha Films Rabbit Trap

Rabbit Trap

Rabbit Trap
Synopsis

When a musician and her husband move to a remote house in Wales, the music they make disturbs local ancient folk magic, bringing a nameless child to their door who is intent on infiltrating their lives.
Rabbit Trap - trailer
Rabbit Trap  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 30 September 2025
World premiere 25 September 2025
Release date
29 January 2026 Russia ПРОвзгляд
25 September 2025 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $31,359
Production SpectreVision, Align, Bankside Films
Also known as
Rabbit Trap, A Armadilha do Coelho, Ловушка для кролика
Director
Bryn Chainey
Cast
Dev Patel
Dev Patel
Rosy McEwen
Jade Croot
Nicholas Sampson
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
15:00 from 880 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Rabbit Trap - trailer
Rabbit Trap Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«Rabbit Trap» now playing

Sun 19
Format
Group Screenings
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Arbatskaya
2D, SUB
15:00 from 880 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
