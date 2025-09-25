Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Rabbit Trap
Rabbit Trap
Rabbit Trap
Horror
Detective
Thriller
Synopsis
When a musician and her husband move to a remote house in Wales, the music they make disturbs local ancient folk magic, bringing a nameless child to their door who is intent on infiltrating their lives.
Rabbit Trap
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
30 September 2025
World premiere
25 September 2025
Release date
29 January 2026
Russia
ПРОвзгляд
25 September 2025
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$31,359
Production
SpectreVision, Align, Bankside Films
Also known as
Rabbit Trap, A Armadilha do Coelho, Ловушка для кролика
Director
Bryn Chainey
Cast
Dev Patel
Rosy McEwen
Jade Croot
Nicholas Sampson
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Karo 11 Oktyabr
15:00
from 880 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
19 October
from 880 ₽
All cinemas
Film Trailers
All trailers
Rabbit Trap
Trailer
0
0
Stills
«Rabbit Trap» now playing
Karo 11 Oktyabr
Arbatskaya
2D, SUB
15:00
from 880 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
