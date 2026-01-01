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Nicholas Sampson
Nicholas Sampson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Sampson
Nicholas Sampson
Nicholas Sampson
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.3
Rabbit Trap
(2025)
Filmography
5.3
Rabbit Trap
Rabbit Trap
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2025, USA
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