Poster of Pyat synovey Marii
Kinoafisha Films Pyat synovey Marii

Pyat synovey Marii

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 8 May 2025
Release date
8 May 2025 Russia Кино.Арт.Про
Worldwide Gross $29,987
Production Khizhina-film
Also known as
Pyat synovey Marii, Пять сыновей Марии
Director
Pavel Ignatov
Cast
Olga Lomonosova
Artem Afonasov
Vladislav Vetrov
Mark Kondratev
Nikita Onosov
6.5
Rate 15 votes
5.4 IMDb
Film Reviews
Гг Ппп 17 May 2025, 20:14
Советую фильм к просмотру, особенно матерям воспитывающих своих сыновей без мужей!!!!
Виктория Садики 17 July 2025, 19:43
Добрый, хороший фильм для семейного просмотра.
Stills
