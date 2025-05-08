Menu
Films
Pyat synovey Marii
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
8 May 2025
Release date
8 May 2025
Russia
Кино.Арт.Про
Worldwide Gross
$29,987
Production
Khizhina-film
Also known as
Pyat synovey Marii, Пять сыновей Марии
Director
Pavel Ignatov
Cast
Olga Lomonosova
Artem Afonasov
Vladislav Vetrov
Mark Kondratev
Nikita Onosov
Film rating
6.5
Rate
15
votes
5.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
Гг Ппп
17 May 2025, 20:14
Советую фильм к просмотру, особенно матерям воспитывающих своих сыновей без мужей!!!!
Виктория Садики
17 July 2025, 19:43
Добрый, хороший фильм для семейного просмотра.
Stills
