Mark Kondratev

Date of Birth
22 February 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pyat synovey Marii 6.2
Pyat synovey Marii
Drama 2025, Russia
