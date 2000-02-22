Menu
Mark Kondratev
Mark Kondratev
Date of Birth
22 February 2000
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.2
Pyat synovey Marii
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2025
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.2
Pyat synovey Marii
Drama
2025, Russia
