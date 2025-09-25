Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
Avgust
Drama
History
War
Synopsis
The history of the military operation "Bagration", which took place in August 1944.
Moment istiny
trailer 3
trailer 3
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 18 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
25 September 2025
Release date
25 September 2025
Russia
Централ Партнершип
Budget
650,000,000 RUR
Production
Direktsiya kino
Also known as
Avgust, August, Moment istiny, Август, Момент истины
Director
Ilya Lebedev
Nikita Vysotsky
Cast
Sergey Bezrukov
Nikita Kologrivyy
Mikhail Gavrilov
Tina Stoyilkovich
Cast and Crew
Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino TsDM
00:05
from 1170 ₽
KINO OKKO Afimoll Siti
00:10
from 650 ₽
Today
from 420 ₽
Tomorrow
from 200 ₽
26 September
from 150 ₽
27 September
from 220 ₽
28 September
from 200 ₽
29 September
from 99 ₽
30 September
from 170 ₽
Film Reviews
Дмитрий Домашенкин
13 September 2025, 02:02
Полностью с вами согласен, Я изначально прочитал это произведение, а когда посмотрел фильм в августе 44, мне он очень понравился, а что снял Высоцкий…
Read more…
No Vinograd
12 September 2025, 09:07
Очень грустно наблюдать, когда шедевр мирового уровня, фильм «В августе 44го» с такими гениальными актерами как Миронов, Галкин, Балуев и много…
Read more…
Film Trailers
Moment istiny
Trailer 3
0
0
Moment istiny
Trailer 2
0
0
Stills
Formula Kino TsDM
Kuznetskiy Most
2D
00:05
from 1170 ₽
KINO OKKO Afimoll Siti
Vystavochnaya
2D
00:10
from 650 ₽
Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
Begovaya
2D
00:05
from 2750 ₽
00:20
from 720 ₽
00:55
from 990 ₽
