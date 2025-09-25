Menu
Synopsis

The history of the military operation "Bagration", which took place in August 1944.
Moment istiny - trailer 3
Moment istiny  trailer 3
Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 25 September 2025
Release date
25 September 2025 Russia Централ Партнершип
Budget 650,000,000 RUR
Production Direktsiya kino
Also known as
Avgust, August, Moment istiny, Август, Момент истины
Ilya Lebedev
Cast
Formula Kino TsDM
00:05 from 1170 ₽
KINO OKKO Afimoll Siti
00:10 from 650 ₽
Дмитрий Домашенкин 13 September 2025, 02:02
Полностью с вами согласен, Я изначально прочитал это произведение, а когда посмотрел фильм в августе 44, мне он очень понравился, а что снял Высоцкий… Read more…
No Vinograd 12 September 2025, 09:07
Очень грустно наблюдать, когда шедевр мирового уровня, фильм «В августе 44го» с такими гениальными актерами как Миронов, Галкин, Балуев и много… Read more…
Moment istiny - trailer 3
Moment istiny Trailer 3
Moment istiny - trailer 2
Moment istiny Trailer 2
Formula Kino TsDM
Kuznetskiy Most
2D
00:05 from 1170 ₽
KINO OKKO Afimoll Siti
Vystavochnaya
2D
00:10 from 650 ₽
Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
Begovaya
2D
00:05 from 2750 ₽ 00:20 from 720 ₽ 00:55 from 990 ₽
