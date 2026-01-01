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Filmography
Mikhail Gavrilov
Mikhail Gavrilov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Gavrilov
Mikhail Gavrilov
Mikhail Gavrilov
Date of Birth
7 July 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Svet v okne
(2024)
7.9
Central Russia's Vampires
(2021)
7.8
Policeyskoe bratstvo
(2022)
Filmography
6.9
Po sledu zverya
Drama
2025, Russia
7.2
August
Avgust
Drama, History, War
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
8.1
Svet v okne
Romantic
2024, Russia
5.9
Polupanovy
Comedy
2024, Russia
6.2
Treyder
Action
2023, Russia
Molodezhka. 10 let
Reality-TV
2023, Russia
7.8
Policeyskoe bratstvo
Detective, Comedy
2022, Russia
7.9
Central Russia's Vampires
Comedy, Mystery
2021, Russia
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