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Mikhail Gavrilov
Mikhail Gavrilov Mikhail Gavrilov
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Gavrilov

Mikhail Gavrilov

Mikhail Gavrilov

Date of Birth
7 July 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Svet v okne 8.1
Svet v okne (2024)
Central Russia's Vampires 7.9
Central Russia's Vampires (2021)
Policeyskoe bratstvo 7.8
Policeyskoe bratstvo (2022)

Filmography

Po sledu zverya 6.9
Po sledu zverya
Drama 2025, Russia
August 7.2
August Avgust
Drama, History, War 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Svet v okne 8.1
Svet v okne
Romantic 2024, Russia
Polupanovy 5.9
Polupanovy
Comedy 2024, Russia
Treyder 6.2
Treyder
Action 2023, Russia
Molodezhka. 10 let
Molodezhka. 10 let
Reality-TV 2023, Russia
Policeyskoe bratstvo 7.8
Policeyskoe bratstvo
Detective, Comedy 2022, Russia
Central Russia's Vampires 7.9
Central Russia's Vampires
Comedy, Mystery 2021, Russia
Show more
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