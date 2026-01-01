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Nikolay Stotskiy
Nikolay Stotskiy Nikolay Stotskiy
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolay Stotskiy

Nikolay Stotskiy

Nikolay Stotskiy

Date of Birth
10 January 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Mirror for a Hero 7.6
Mirror for a Hero (1987)
The Left-Hander 7.3
The Left-Hander (1986)
August 7.2
August (2025)

Filmography

August 7.2
August Avgust
Drama, History, War 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Ugryum-reka 5.4
Ugryum-reka
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Novaya Zemlya 6.8
Novaya Zemlya Novaya Zemlya
Action 2008, Russia
Watch trailer
Whoever softer 6.4
Whoever softer Tot, kto nezhnee
Drama 1996, Kazakhstan
The Castle 7.1
The Castle Zamok
Drama 1994, Russia / France / Germany
The Glade of Fairy Tales 4.1
The Glade of Fairy Tales The Glade of Fairy Tales
Comedy 1988, USSR
Mirror for a Hero 7.6
Mirror for a Hero Zerkalo dlya geroya
Drama, Sci-Fi 1987, USSR
The Tale about the Painter in Love 6
The Tale about the Painter in Love Skazka pro vlyublyonnogo malyara
Children's, Fantasy, Family 1987, USSR
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