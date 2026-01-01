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Filmography
Nikolay Stotskiy
Nikolay Stotskiy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolay Stotskiy
Nikolay Stotskiy
Nikolay Stotskiy
Date of Birth
10 January 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
Mirror for a Hero
(1987)
7.3
The Left-Hander
(1986)
7.2
August
(2025)
Filmography
7.2
August
Avgust
Drama, History, War
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
5.4
Ugryum-reka
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
6.8
Novaya Zemlya
Novaya Zemlya
Action
2008, Russia
Watch trailer
6.4
Whoever softer
Tot, kto nezhnee
Drama
1996, Kazakhstan
7.1
The Castle
Zamok
Drama
1994, Russia / France / Germany
4.1
The Glade of Fairy Tales
The Glade of Fairy Tales
Comedy
1988, USSR
7.6
Mirror for a Hero
Zerkalo dlya geroya
Drama, Sci-Fi
1987, USSR
6
The Tale about the Painter in Love
Skazka pro vlyublyonnogo malyara
Children's, Fantasy, Family
1987, USSR
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