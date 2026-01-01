Menu
Kinoafisha Films I'm Still Here I'm Still Here Awards

Awards and nominations of I'm Still Here 2024

Academy Awards, USA 2025 Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best International Feature Film
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Winner
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2024 Venice Film Festival 2024
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
SIGNIS Award
Winner
Green Drop Award
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
