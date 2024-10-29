Menu
Isolation

Izolacija 18+
Synopsis

Jovan, a young biologist, gets a well-paying job in a forest, but when he checks the cameras he discovers a man and as time goes by the night calls, strange sounds and isolation plunge him into paranoia.
Country Croatia / Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 29 October 2024
Release date
7 November 2024 Croatia o.A.
7 November 2024 Germany 16
31 October 2024 Montenegro o.A.
31 October 2024 Serbia o.A.
Worldwide Gross $493,729
Production Viktorija Film
Also known as
Izolacija, Isolation
Director
Marko Backovic
Cast
Milos Bikovic
Milos Bikovic
Miodrag Krstović
Mladen Andrejevic
Milena Predic
Milutin Dapcevic
6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.6 IMDb
Interesting facts

The film Izolacija (2024), written by Marko Backovic and Marko Jocic, is given a wry nod in their earlier picture Taxi Blues. In Taxi Blues the screenplay for Izolacija is depicted as having been written by the film’s protagonist — Marko, a taxi driver and aspiring screenwriter played by Andrija Milosevic — creating a playful metatextual touch to the narrative.

Stills
