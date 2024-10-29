Film Reviews
|7 November 2024
|Croatia
|o.A.
|7 November 2024
|Germany
|16
|31 October 2024
|Montenegro
|o.A.
|31 October 2024
|Serbia
|o.A.
The film Izolacija (2024), written by Marko Backovic and Marko Jocic, is given a wry nod in their earlier picture Taxi Blues. In Taxi Blues the screenplay for Izolacija is depicted as having been written by the film’s protagonist — Marko, a taxi driver and aspiring screenwriter played by Andrija Milosevic — creating a playful metatextual touch to the narrative.