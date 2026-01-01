Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mladen Andrejevic
Mladen Andrejevic Mladen Andrejevic
Kinoafisha Persons Mladen Andrejevic

Mladen Andrejevic

Mladen Andrejevic

Date of Birth
27 June 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Isolation 6.7
Isolation (2024)
Loan Shark 6.6
Loan Shark (2021)
The Parade 5.3
The Parade (2011)

Filmography

Isolation 6.7
Isolation Izolacija
Drama, Thriller 2024, Croatia / Serbia
Watch trailer
Loan Shark 6.6
Loan Shark Lihvar
Crime, Drama 2021, Serbia
The Parade 5.3
The Parade Parada
Comedy, Drama 2011, Slovenia / North Macedonia / Croatia / Serbia / Montenegro
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more