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Filmography
Mladen Andrejevic
Mladen Andrejevic
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mladen Andrejevic
Mladen Andrejevic
Mladen Andrejevic
Date of Birth
27 June 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.7
Isolation
(2024)
6.6
Loan Shark
(2021)
5.3
The Parade
(2011)
Filmography
6.7
Isolation
Izolacija
Drama, Thriller
2024, Croatia / Serbia
Watch trailer
6.6
Loan Shark
Lihvar
Crime, Drama
2021, Serbia
5.3
The Parade
Parada
Comedy, Drama
2011, Slovenia / North Macedonia / Croatia / Serbia / Montenegro
Watch trailer
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