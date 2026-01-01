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Mladen Sovilj
Mladen Sovilj Mladen Sovilj
Kinoafisha Persons Mladen Sovilj

Mladen Sovilj

Mladen Sovilj

Date of Birth
2 July 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Klan 7.1
Klan (2020)
Isolation 6.7
Isolation (2024)
Pokidan 5.2
Pokidan (2023)

Filmography

Povratak Zikine dinastije 2 Povratak Zikine dinastije 2
Comedy 2026, Serbia
The Return of Žika's Dynasty 4.2
The Return of Žika's Dynasty Povratak Zikine dinastije
Comedy 2025, Serbia
Isolation 6.7
Isolation Izolacija
Drama, Thriller 2024, Croatia / Serbia
Watch trailer
Pokidan 5.2
Pokidan Pokidan
Drama 2023, Serbia
Klan 7.1
Klan
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Serbia
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