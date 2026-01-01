Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Mladen Sovilj
Mladen Sovilj
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mladen Sovilj
Mladen Sovilj
Mladen Sovilj
Date of Birth
2 July 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.1
Klan
(2020)
6.7
Isolation
(2024)
5.2
Pokidan
(2023)
Filmography
Povratak Zikine dinastije 2
Povratak Zikine dinastije 2
Comedy
2026, Serbia
4.2
The Return of Žika's Dynasty
Povratak Zikine dinastije
Comedy
2025, Serbia
6.7
Isolation
Izolacija
Drama, Thriller
2024, Croatia / Serbia
Watch trailer
5.2
Pokidan
Pokidan
Drama
2023, Serbia
7.1
Klan
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, Serbia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree