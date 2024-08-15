Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Subservience
Poster of Subservience
Рейтинги
5.8 IMDb Rating: 5.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Subservience

Subservience

Subservience 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A struggling father purchases a domestic SIM to help care for his house and family until she gains awareness and turns deadly.
Subservience - trailer
Subservience  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 13 September 2024
World premiere 15 August 2024
Release date
29 August 2024 Russia Global Film
29 August 2024 Azerbaijan 18+
29 August 2024 Belarus
4 September 2024 Indonesia
29 August 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
29 August 2024 Kyrgyzstan 16+
15 August 2024 Laos
23 August 2024 Lithuania N
29 August 2024 Moldova N 16
30 January 2025 Portugal M/12
12 September 2024 Qatar
1 November 2024 South Africa 16
27 September 2024 Spain 16
13 September 2024 Taiwan 18+
15 August 2024 Thailand 15
12 September 2024 UAE TBC
29 August 2024 Ukraine
29 August 2024 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $296,871
Production Millennium Media
Also known as
Subservience, Alice (Subservience), Submissão, Меган: К вашим услугам, A.I. Alice, Alice, Paklusnumo žaidimai, Soumise, Uległość, Непокірна Еліс, 屈从, 超完美家政婦
Director
S.K. Dale
Cast
Megan Fox
Megan Fox
Madeline Zima
Michele Morrone
Michele Morrone
Atanas Srebrev
Atanas Srebrev
Kate Nichols
Kate Nichols
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Horror Films About Dolls Horror Films About Dolls

Film rating

5.8
Rate 26 votes
5.4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3310
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Weteran Mc 24 October 2024, 23:01
"Меган: К вашим услугам" - фантастический триллер 2024 года про недалёкое будущее.
Муж, в то время, как жена лежит в больнице, покупает… Read more…
Киноафиша.инфо 25 October 2024, 19:03
Очень рады прочесть ваше мнение о фильме, спасибо 😌

Interesting facts

Madeline Zima, who portrays the wife in Subservience, earlier played the daughter in The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, a film that echoes many of the same narrative elements, save for the presence of robots.

Goofs

Men are being replaced on construction sites by robots because they are more efficient. Wouldn't it be more sensible to have them operate overnight rather than leave them to rest in a container?

The androids are required to rest overnight. Nick's boss tells him a human foreman must be present on-site while the androids are working.

Film Trailers All trailers
Subservience - trailer
Subservience Trailer
Subservience - trailer in russian
Subservience Trailer in russian
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more