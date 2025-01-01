Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film lists Horror Films About Dolls

Horror Films About Dolls

Horror films about dolls immerse viewers in a world where seemingly innocent toys become a source of fear and horror. These horror stories about killer dolls and sinister creatures hiding behind pretty faces create an atmosphere of tension and horror. The list of the best horror stories about dolls contains the scariest stories where dolls come to life, haunt and frighten their owners.

All 35
By year
Reset
M3GAN 2.0
M3GAN 2.0
Sci-Fi, Horror 2025, USA
6.0
The Monkey
The Monkey
Horror 2025, USA
6.0
The Companion
The Companion
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
4.0
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Horror 2024, Great Britain
5.0
Subservience
Subservience
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2024, USA
5.0
M3GAN
M3GAN
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, USA
6.0
Home for Rent
Home for Rent
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2023, Thailand
6.0
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Horror 2022, USA
4.0
Jailangkung: Sandekala
Jailangkung: Sandekala
Horror 2022, Indonesia / South Korea
5.0
The Doll 3
The Doll 3
Horror, Thriller 2022, Indonesia
4.0
Come Play With Me
Come Play With Me
Horror 2021, Mexico
5.0
The Closet
The Closet
Horror, Detective 2020, South Korea
6.0
Child's Play
Child's Play
Horror, Comedy 2019, USA
6.0
Annabelle Comes Home
Annabelle Comes Home
Horror 2019, USA
6.0
Brahms: The Boy II
Brahms: The Boy II
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2019, USA
6.0
An Evil Tale
An Evil Tale
Horror 2018, USA
3.0
Annabelle: Creation
Annabelle: Creation
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
7.0
Cult of Chucky
Cult of Chucky
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
5.0
Dementia 13
Dementia 13
Horror 2017, USA
4.0
The Boy
The Boy
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2015, USA
6.0
Robert
Robert
Horror 2015, Great Britain
3.0
Finders Keepers
Finders Keepers
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2014, USA
4.0
Curse of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Horror, Thriller, Action 2013, USA
5.0
The Hole
The Hole
Thriller, Horror 2010, USA
6.0
The Orphanage
The Orphanage
Mystery, Thriller, Horror, Drama 2007, Mexico / Spain
7.0
Dead Silence
Dead Silence
Horror 2006, USA
6.0
Doll Master
Doll Master
Horror, Thriller 2005, South Korea
6.0
Saw II
Saw II
Horror, Thriller 2005, USA
7.0
Saw
Saw
Horror, Thriller, Crime 2004, USA
7.0
Love Object
Love Object
Comedy, Horror, Fairy Tale, Thriller 2003, USA
5.0
Show more
Reset
Genre
All Sci-Fi Horror Thriller Detective Mystery Comedy Drama Action Crime Fairy Tale
Country
All USA Great Britain Thailand Indonesia South Korea Mexico Spain
Year
All 1930-1939 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Explore the most terrifying horror films about dolls that turn innocent toys into chilling sources of fear and suspense.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more