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Madeline Zima
Madeline Zima Madeline Zima
Kinoafisha Persons Madeline Zima

Madeline Zima

Madeline Zima

Date of Birth
16 September 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Californication 8.2
Californication (2007)
The Collector 6.9
The Collector (2009)
A Cinderella Story 6.8
A Cinderella Story (2004)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Subservience 5.8
Subservience Subservience
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Bliss 5.2
Bliss Bliss
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
VHYes 5.9
VHYes VHYes
Comedy 2019, USA
Betas 6.7
Betas
Comedy 2013, USA
Breaking the Girls 5.1
Breaking the Girls Breaking the Girls
Crime, Thriller 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Crazy Kind of Love 5.9
Crazy Kind of Love Crazy Kind of Love
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2013, USA
My Own Love Song 6.7
My Own Love Song My Own Love Song
Drama, Comedy 2010, USA / France
Watch trailer
The Family Tree 5.4
The Family Tree The Family Tree
Comedy, Drama 2010, USA
Watch trailer
The Collector 6.9
The Collector The Collector
Horror, Thriller, Crime 2009, USA
Watch trailer
Californication 8.2
Californication
Drama, Comedy 2007, USA
A Cinderella Story 6.8
A Cinderella Story Cinderella Story, A
Romantic, Comedy 2004, USA / Canada
Second Chances 6.6
Second Chances Second Chances
Drama 1998, USA
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle 6.6
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
Drama, Thriller 1991, USA
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