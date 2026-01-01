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About
Filmography
Madeline Zima
Madeline Zima
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madeline Zima
Madeline Zima
Madeline Zima
Date of Birth
16 September 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
8.2
Californication
(2007)
6.9
The Collector
(2009)
6.8
A Cinderella Story
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2021
2019
2013
2010
2009
2007
2004
1998
1991
All
13
Films
11
TV Shows
2
Actress
13
5.8
Subservience
Subservience
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Bliss
Bliss
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2021, USA
5.9
VHYes
VHYes
Comedy
2019, USA
6.7
Betas
Comedy
2013, USA
5.1
Breaking the Girls
Breaking the Girls
Crime, Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Crazy Kind of Love
Crazy Kind of Love
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2013, USA
6.7
My Own Love Song
My Own Love Song
Drama, Comedy
2010, USA / France
Watch trailer
5.4
The Family Tree
The Family Tree
Comedy, Drama
2010, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
The Collector
The Collector
Horror, Thriller, Crime
2009, USA
Watch trailer
8.2
Californication
Drama, Comedy
2007, USA
6.8
A Cinderella Story
Cinderella Story, A
Romantic, Comedy
2004, USA / Canada
6.6
Second Chances
Second Chances
Drama
1998, USA
6.6
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
Drama, Thriller
1991, USA
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