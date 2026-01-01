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Michele Morrone
Michele Morrone
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michele Morrone
Michele Morrone
Michele Morrone
Date of Birth
3 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
The Housemaid
(2025)
5.8
Subservience
(2024)
4.9
Home sweet home Rebirth
(2025)
Filmography
7.7
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Maserati: the Brothers
Maserati: the Brothers
Biography, Drama, Sport
2025, USA
4.7
A Simple Favor Sequel
Another Simple Favor
Comedy, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Home sweet home Rebirth
Home sweet home Rebirth
Action, Horror, Detective
2025, Thailand
Watch trailer
5.8
Subservience
Subservience
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
3
365 Days: This Day
365 Days: This Day
Drama, Romantic
2022, Poland
3.2
The Next 365 Days
The Next 365 Days
Drama, Romantic
2022, Poland
3.5
365 Days
365 dni
Romantic
2020, Poland
Show more
News about Michele Morrone’s private life
‘Crash’ Co-Writer and Producer Bobby Moresco Set to Write and Direct Car Racing Biopic ‘Bugatti’
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