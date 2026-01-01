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Michele Morrone
Michele Morrone Michele Morrone
Kinoafisha Persons Michele Morrone

Michele Morrone

Michele Morrone

Date of Birth
3 October 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Housemaid 7.7
The Housemaid (2025)
Subservience 5.8
Subservience (2024)
Home sweet home Rebirth 4.9
Home sweet home Rebirth (2025)

Filmography

The Housemaid 7.7
The Housemaid The Housemaid
Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Maserati: the Brothers Maserati: the Brothers
Biography, Drama, Sport 2025, USA
A Simple Favor Sequel 4.7
A Simple Favor Sequel Another Simple Favor
Comedy, Thriller 2025, USA
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Home sweet home Rebirth 4.9
Home sweet home Rebirth Home sweet home Rebirth
Action, Horror, Detective 2025, Thailand
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Subservience 5.8
Subservience Subservience
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
365 Days: This Day 3
365 Days: This Day 365 Days: This Day
Drama, Romantic 2022, Poland
The Next 365 Days 3.2
The Next 365 Days The Next 365 Days
Drama, Romantic 2022, Poland
365 Days 3.5
365 Days 365 dni
Romantic 2020, Poland
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News about Michele Morrone’s private life
‘Crash’ Co-Writer and Producer Bobby Moresco Set to Write and Direct Car Racing Biopic ‘Bugatti’
‘Crash’ Co-Writer and Producer Bobby Moresco Set to Write and Direct Car Racing Biopic ‘Bugatti’
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