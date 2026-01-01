Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Going
14
Not going
4
Kinoafisha
Films
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista»
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista»
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista»
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Detective
Sci-Fi
Drama
Going
14
Not going
4
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista»
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Production year
2027
World premiere
28 January 2027
Release date
28 January 2027
Russia
Атмосфера Кино
Production
Mars Media
Also known as
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista», Отель «У погибшего альпиниста»
Director
Aleksandr Domogarov
Cast
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Svetlana Khodchenkova
Alena Mikhailova
Sergey Makovetsky
Dmitry Lysenkov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista»
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree