Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Otel «U pogibshego alpinista»
1 poster
Going 14
Not going 4
Kinoafisha Films Otel «U pogibshego alpinista»

Otel «U pogibshego alpinista»

Otel «U pogibshego alpinista»
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 14
Not going 4
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista» - trailer
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista»  trailer
Country Russia
Production year 2027
World premiere 28 January 2027
Release date
28 January 2027 Russia Атмосфера Кино
Production Mars Media
Also known as
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista», Отель «У погибшего альпиниста»
Director
Aleksandr Domogarov
Aleksandr Domogarov
Cast
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Svetlana Khodchenkova
Svetlana Khodchenkova
Alena Mikhailova
Alena Mikhailova
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky
Dmitry Lysenkov
Dmitry Lysenkov
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista» - trailer
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista» Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more