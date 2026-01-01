Menu
Margarita Adaeva
Margarita Adaeva
Date of Birth
11 July 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.5
The Silver Skates
(2020)
7.2
Kommentiruy eto
(2026)
Tickets
6.5
Gogol. The Beginning
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2027
2026
2020
2017
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista»
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista»
Detective, Sci-Fi, Drama
2027, Russia
Watch trailer
7.2
Kommentiruy eto
Comedy, Romantic
2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.5
The Silver Skates
Serebryanye konki
Adventure, Fantasy
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
6.5
Gogol. The Beginning
Gogol. Nachalo
Drama, Mystery
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
