Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Margarita Adaeva
Margarita Adaeva Margarita Adaeva
Kinoafisha Persons Margarita Adaeva

Margarita Adaeva

Margarita Adaeva

Date of Birth
11 July 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Science-fiction heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Silver Skates 7.5
The Silver Skates (2020)
Kommentiruy eto 7.2
Kommentiruy eto (2026)
Gogol. The Beginning 6.5
Gogol. The Beginning (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista»
Otel «U pogibshego alpinista» Otel «U pogibshego alpinista»
Detective, Sci-Fi, Drama 2027, Russia
Watch trailer
Kommentiruy eto 7.2
Kommentiruy eto
Comedy, Romantic 2026, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Silver Skates 7.5
The Silver Skates Serebryanye konki
Adventure, Fantasy 2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Gogol. The Beginning 6.5
Gogol. The Beginning Gogol. Nachalo
Drama, Mystery 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more