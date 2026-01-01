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Filmography
Mohana Krishnan
Mohana Krishnan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mohana Krishnan
Mohana Krishnan
Mohana Krishnan
Actor type
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
5.9
Driver's Ed
(2025)
Tickets
5.4
It Lives Inside
(2023)
Filmography
5.9
Driver's Ed
Driver's Ed
Action, Comedy, Romantic
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.4
It Lives Inside
It Lives Inside
Drama, Horror, Thriller
2023, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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