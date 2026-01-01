Menu
Awards and nominations of Past Lives 2023

Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
 Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director, Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2023 Berlin International Film Festival 2023
Best Film
Nominee
