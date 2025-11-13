Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films South Korea

Rating of the best films produced in South Korea

Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas 9.1
1 Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
Music 2024, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE 8.8
2 SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE
Music, Documentary 2024, South Korea
Rate
Jung Kook: I Am Still 8.8
3 Jung Kook: I Am Still
Concert 2024, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
Suga: Road to D-Day 8.7
4 Suga: Road to D-Day
Biography, Documentary, Music 2023, South Korea
Rate
My SHINee World 8.6
5 My SHINee World
Documentary, Music 2023, South Korea
Rate
Stargazer: Astroscope 8.5
6 Stargazer: Astroscope
Concert 2023, South Korea
Rate
BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas 8.5
7 BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas
Music 2023, South Korea
Rate
BTS: Love Yourself Tour in Seoul 8.3
8 BTS: Love Yourself Tour in Seoul
Documentary, Musical 2018, South Korea
Rate
Blackpink world tour: Born pink in cinemas 8.3
9 Blackpink world tour: Born pink in cinemas
Concert 2024, South Korea
Rate
Parasite 8.1
10 Parasite
Drama, Thriller 2019, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
BTS: Bring The Soul. The movie 8.1
11 BTS: Bring The Soul. The movie
Documentary, Musical 2019, South Korea
Rate
Oldboy 8.0
12 Oldboy
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 2003, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring 7.8
13 Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring
Drama 2003, South Korea / Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
Train to Busan 7.8
14 Train to Busan
Horror, Action, Thriller 2016, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
The Roundup: No Way Out 7.6
15 The Roundup: No Way Out
Action, Crime 2023, South Korea
Rate
Exhuma 7.6
16 Exhuma
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, South Korea
Rate
The Roundup 7.5
17 The Roundup
Crime 2022, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
The King of Kings 7.5
18 The King of Kings
Animation, Family 2025, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
Past Lives 7.5
19 Past Lives
Drama, Romantic 2023, South Korea / USA
Rate
Why Has Bodhi-Dharma Left for the East? 7.4
20 Why Has Bodhi-Dharma Left for the East?
Drama 1989, South Korea
Rate
The Roundup: Punishment 7.4
21 The Roundup: Punishment
Action, Crime, Thriller 2024, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
The Box 7.3
22 The Box
Drama, Music, Musical 2021, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
Emergency Declaration 7.3
23 Emergency Declaration
Action, Drama, Thriller 2021, South Korea
Rate
Decision to Leave 7.2
24 Decision to Leave
Crime, Drama, Mystery 2022, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy 7.1
25 Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Action, Adventure, Drama 2025, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Single in Seoul 7.1
26 Single in Seoul
Drama, Romantic 2024, South Korea
Rate
Midnight 7.1
27 Midnight
Crime, Thriller 2021, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
Revolver 7.1
28 Revolver
Crime, Drama 2024, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil 7.1
29 The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil
Action, Thriller, Crime 2019, South Korea
Rate
Snowpiercer 7.0
30 Snowpiercer
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2013, South Korea / USA / France
Rate
Watch trailer
The Moon 6.9
31 The Moon
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2023, South Korea
Rate
Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum 6.8
32 Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum
Horror 2018, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
Concrete Utopia 6.8
33 Concrete Utopia
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, South Korea
Rate
Project Wolf Hunting 6.6
34 Project Wolf Hunting
Action, Crime, Sci-Fi 2022, South Korea
Rate
Forever the Moment 6.4
35 Forever the Moment
Drama, Sport 2008, South Korea
Rate
Respati 6.2
36 Respati
Horror 2024, Indonesia / South Korea
Rate
The Grotesque Mansion 6.0
37 The Grotesque Mansion
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2021, South Korea
Rate
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature 6.0
38 The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2017, USA / Canada / South Korea
Rate
Tastes of Horror 5.4
39 Tastes of Horror
Horror, Detective 2023, South Korea
Rate
Spring Garden 5.1
40 Spring Garden
Horror, Thriller 2024, South Korea
Rate
Watch trailer
D-War 4.5
41 D-War
Drama, Action, Fantasy 2007, South Korea / USA
Rate
Gangnam Zombie 4.3
42 Gangnam Zombie
Horror, Action 2023, South Korea
Rate
