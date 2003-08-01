Marie Trintignant

Menu
Date of Birth
21 January 1962
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
1 August 2003
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
Story of Women
(1988)
7.5
Ponette
(1996)
7.1
La terrazza
(1980)
Filmography
9
6.2
Janis and John
Janis et John
Comedy
2003, France / Spain
5.6
Dead Man's Hand
Petites miseres
Comedy, Drama
2002, France / Belgium / Luxembourg
6.8
Corto Maltese: La cour secrète des Arcanes
Corto Maltese: La cour secrète des Arcanes
War, Romantic, Animation
2002, France / Italy / Luxembourg
7
Harrison's Flowers
Harrison's Flowers
Drama, Romantic, War
2000, France
7.5
Ponette
Ponette
Drama
1996, France
6.9
Wild Target
Cible émouvante
Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Crime
1993, France
6.8
Betty
Betty
Drama
1992, France
7.5
Story of Women
Une affaire de femmes
Drama
1988, France
7.1
La terrazza
La Terrazza
Drama
1980, Italy / France
