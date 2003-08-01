Marie Trintignant

Menu
Date of Birth
21 January 1962
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
1 August 2003
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Story of Women 7.5
Story of Women (1988)
Ponette 7.5
Ponette (1996)
La terrazza 7.1
La terrazza (1980)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Janis and John 6.2
Janis and John Janis et John
Comedy 2003, France / Spain
Dead Man's Hand 5.6
Dead Man's Hand Petites miseres
Comedy, Drama 2002, France / Belgium / Luxembourg
Corto Maltese: La cour secrète des Arcanes 6.8
Corto Maltese: La cour secrète des Arcanes Corto Maltese: La cour secrète des Arcanes
War, Romantic, Animation 2002, France / Italy / Luxembourg
Harrison's Flowers 7
Harrison's Flowers Harrison's Flowers
Drama, Romantic, War 2000, France
Ponette 7.5
Ponette Ponette
Drama 1996, France
Wild Target 6.9
Wild Target Cible émouvante
Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Crime 1993, France
Betty 6.8
Betty Betty
Drama 1992, France
Story of Women 7.5
Story of Women Une affaire de femmes
Drama 1988, France
La terrazza 7.1
La terrazza La Terrazza
Drama 1980, Italy / France
