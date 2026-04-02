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Poster of The Morrigan
5.1
The Morrigan - trailer in russian
Kinoafisha Films The Morrigan
5.1

The Morrigan

, 2025
The Morrigan
Great Britain / Horror
Tickets Trailers
Going 48
Not going 14
Tickets
Poster of The Morrigan
5.1
Tickets
Going 48
Not going 14
The Morrigan - trailer in russian
The Morrigan  trailer in russian

Synopsis

On a remote Irish island, archaeologist Fiona unearths a burial casket containing a mummified figure, unknowingly unleashing an ancient evil upon her team, and her rebellious daughter, Lily. After being propositioned by Fiona’s boss, Lily is inexplicably drawn to the casket, opening the seal. A vicious storm isolates the island as Lily, now possessed by the Morrigan – a vengeful Pagan War Goddess imprisoned centuries ago – begins a bloody rampage. Facing betrayal and escalating horror, Fiona must find a way to save her daughter and stop the Morrigan’s reign of terror, before it leaves the Island.

Cast

Toby Stephens
Toby Stephens
James Cosmo
James Cosmo
Saffron Burrows
Saffron Burrows
Michael Shea
Art Parkinson
Art Parkinson
Desmond Eastwood
Desmond Eastwood
Director Colum Eastwood
Writer Colum Eastwood
Composer James Everett
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 2 April 2026
Release date
9 April 2026 Russia Экспонента
16 April 2026 Kazakhstan 18+
9 April 2026 Kyrgyzstan 18+
2 April 2026 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $157,463
Production Cowboy Cosmonaut Films
Also known as
The Morrigan, Morrigan - sõjakuninganna ärkamine, Мумия. Возрождение зла

Film rating

5.1
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4.1 IMDb
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In overall ranking  3674 In the Horror genre  445 In films of Great Britain  280 In films of 2025  191

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