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Poster of Cats in the Museum
5.3
Cats in the Museum - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Cats in the Museum
5.3

Cats in the Museum

, 2023
Koty Ermitazha
Russia / Animation, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Cats in the Museum
5.3
Cats in the Museum - trailer
Cats in the Museum  trailer

Synopsis

A young cat named Vincent, in the company of Maurice the mouse, escapes from the flood in an old harpsichord, which is picked up by sailors and sent to St. Petersburg, where it ends up in the Hermitage. There, Vincent meets an elite feline squad that has been protecting artwork from mice and other pests for centuries. Vincent dreams of finding a real cat family, but does not want to lose his friend Maurice, who saved his life. Vincent has to hide a friend, who also has one "little weakness" - Maurice loves to gnaw on masterpieces of painting. The situation becomes even more complicated when one of the greatest paintings of mankind, the Mona Lisa, arrives in the Hermitage, and it is the dream of all mice to gnaw it. But neither Vincent, nor Maurice, nor the cats of the Hermitage suspect that the painting is going to be stolen. And now Vincent will have to show all his resourcefulness and courage in order to save the masterpiece, protect the honor of the museum and win the love of a cat named Cleopatra from the Egyptian hall.

Cast

Polina Gagarina
Polina Gagarina
Roman Kurtsyn
Roman Kurtsyn
Pavel Priluchnyy
Pavel Priluchnyy
Diomid Vinogradov
Diomid Vinogradov
Aleksandr Gavrilin
Anton Eldarov
Anton Eldarov
Director Vasiliy Rovenskiy
Writer Elvira Bushtets, Fyodor Derevyanskiy, Vasiliy Rovenskiy
Composer Anton Gryzlov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 4 May 2023
World premiere 23 March 2023
Release date
23 March 2023 Russia Наше кино
22 June 2023 Australia G
10 August 2023 Brazil
10 November 2023 Bulgaria
22 August 2024 Czechia MP
26 December 2023 Great Britain PG
25 January 2024 Greece
7 December 2023 Israel All
4 May 2023 Italy
23 March 2023 Kazakhstan 6+
23 March 2023 Kyrgyzstan
24 August 2023 Mexico A
13 April 2023 Montenegro
20 December 2023 Netherlands 6
17 May 2024 Romania
13 April 2023 Serbia
23 February 2024 Spain
11 August 2023 Taiwan
3 August 2023 UAE TBC
23 March 2023 Uzbekistan 6+
28 April 2023 Viet Nam
Budget 240,871,320 RUR
Worldwide Gross $9,127,186
Production Licensing Brands
Also known as
Koty Ermitazha, Cats in the Museum, Guardianes del museo, Gatos no Museu, Kattenkwaad in het museum, Kediler Müzede, Khatoul Ba'Mus'eon, Kočky v muzeu, Les chats au musée, Mačke u muzeju, Mačky v múzeu, Macskák a múzeumban, Maurice un topolino al museo, Mèo Siêu Quậy ở Viện Bảo Tàng, Morrhårspatrullen och jakten på konstgnagarna, Os Guardiões do Museu, Pisicile de la muzeu, Værhårspatruljen og jakten på kunstgnagerne, Γάτες στο μουσείο, Коты Эрмитажа, 喵喵博物館

Cartoon rating

5.3
Rate 59 votes
4.6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3618 In the Animation genre  400 In the Family genre  360 In films of Russia  635 In films of 2023  240

Film Trailers

All trailers
Cats in the Museum - trailer
Cats in the Museum Trailer
Cats in the Museum - teaser-trailer
Cats in the Museum Teaser-trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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