Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film lists Cartoons for Girls

Cartoons for Girls

It is no coincidence that girls are considered to be more gentle and sensitive than boys. They don’t engage in “war games” or races but prefer calm play like playing house or princesses. The same applies to their animation preferences — girls are unlikely to be interested in aliens and robots, but they happily watch cartoons about kings and queens, fairies, Barbie, unicorns, ponies, and other cute animals.

Cartoons for girls teach that kindness is always rewarded, and evil deeds inevitably lead to misfortune. Most modern cartoons for little princesses no longer glorify fairy-tale princes rescuing their beloved from tall towers or dragon’s claws. Girls can stand up for themselves now; their main protection is no longer a strong male shoulder but their own strength and intelligence. Moreover, the heroine always has loyal friends who come to her aid. Young viewers delight in watching the adventures of animated characters and begin to value friendship from an early age.

All 53
By year
Reset
Kayara
Kayara
Animation 2025, Peru
5.0
Inside Out 2
Inside Out 2
Animation 2024, USA
8.0
My Freaky Family
My Freaky Family
Adventure, Animation 2024, Germany
6.0
Moana 2
Moana 2
Animation 2024, USA
7.0
Luntik. Returning Home
Luntik. Returning Home
Adventure, Animation, Family 2024, Russia
7.0
Into the Mortal World
Into the Mortal World
Animation, Fantasy 2024, China
7.0
Masha i Medved v kino: Park chudes
Masha i Medved v kino: Park chudes
Animation 2024, Russia
6.0
The Amazing Maurice
The Amazing Maurice
Animation, Family, Fantasy 2023, USA
6.0
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA / Japan
7.0
Wish
Wish
Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2023, USA
6.0
Yaga i kniga zaklinaniy
Yaga i kniga zaklinaniy
Animation, Family, Adventure 2023, Russia
6.0
Cats in the Museum
Cats in the Museum
Animation, Family 2023, Russia
5.0
Dogs at the Opera
Dogs at the Opera
Animation, Family 2023, Russia
7.0
Finnick
Finnick
Animation, Adventure, Comedy 2022, Russia
6.0
The Snow Queen and the Princess
The Snow Queen and the Princess
Animation, Adventure 2022, Russia
5.0
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 5
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 5
Animation, Adventure, Family 2022, Russia
6.0
The Gools
The Gools
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2022, China / Iran (Islamic Republic of)
6.0
Raya and the Last Dragon
Raya and the Last Dragon
Animation 2021, USA
7.0
Frozen 2
Frozen 2
Animation, Family, Children's 2019, USA
7.0
Princess Emmy
Princess Emmy
Animation 2019, Belgium / Great Britain / Germany
5.0
Amusement Park
Amusement Park
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2018, USA / Spain
6.0
The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса
The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy 2018, Ukraine
6.0
Clara
Clara
Animation, Adventure, Family 2018, Ukraine
5.0
Barbie Video Game Hero
Barbie Video Game Hero
Animation 2017, USA
5.0
Moana
Moana
Animation 2016, USA
7.0
Snezhnaya Koroleva 2: Perezamorozka
Snezhnaya Koroleva 2: Perezamorozka
Family, Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2014, Russia
5.0
Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast
Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast
Fantasy, Family, Animation, Adventure 2014, USA
7.0
Cinderella 3D
Cinderella 3D
Animation 2013, France
5.0
Frozen
Frozen
Adventure, Animation, Family 2013, USA
7.0
Frog Kingdom
Frog Kingdom
Animation, Adventure, Children's, Comedy 2013, USA
3.0
Show more
Reset
Genre
All Animation Fantasy Adventure Family Comedy Children's Fairy Tale Romantic Musical Drama
Country
All Peru USA China Russia Germany Japan Iran (Islamic Republic of) Belgium Great Britain Spain Ukraine France Canada USSR Romania
Year
All 1930-1939 1940-1949 1950-1959 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

On the Kinoafisha portal, you can watch the best cartoons for girls in high quality.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more