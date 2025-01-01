It is no coincidence that girls are considered to be more gentle and sensitive than boys. They don’t engage in “war games” or races but prefer calm play like playing house or princesses. The same applies to their animation preferences — girls are unlikely to be interested in aliens and robots, but they happily watch cartoons about kings and queens, fairies, Barbie, unicorns, ponies, and other cute animals.

Cartoons for girls teach that kindness is always rewarded, and evil deeds inevitably lead to misfortune. Most modern cartoons for little princesses no longer glorify fairy-tale princes rescuing their beloved from tall towers or dragon’s claws. Girls can stand up for themselves now; their main protection is no longer a strong male shoulder but their own strength and intelligence. Moreover, the heroine always has loyal friends who come to her aid. Young viewers delight in watching the adventures of animated characters and begin to value friendship from an early age.