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Sharlto Copley
Sharlto Copley
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sharlto Copley
Sharlto Copley
Sharlto Copley
Date of Birth
27 November 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Place of Birth
Pretoria, Republic of South Africa
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.0
District 9
(2009)
7.6
Russian Doll
(2019)
7.4
Chappie
(2015)
Filmography
4.8
The Rats: A Witcher Tale
The Rats: A Witcher Tale
Action
2025, USA / Poland
2.8
Desert Warrior
Desert Warrior
Action, Adventure, Drama
2025, Saudi Arabia / USA
Watch trailer
7
Monkey Man
Monkey Man
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
ZEF: The Story of Die Antwoord
ZEF: The Story of Die Antwoord
Documentary
2024, South Africa / USA
5.9
Beast
Beast
Adventure, Drama, Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7
Seal Team
Seal Team
Animation
2021, South Africa
Watch trailer
6.9
Ted K
Ted K
Biography, Crime
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Russian Doll
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
Show more
News about Sharlto Copley’s private life
Sharlto Copley: The Entrepreneur Who Became a Star with 'District 9'
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