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Sharlto Copley
Sharlto Copley Sharlto Copley
Kinoafisha Persons Sharlto Copley

Sharlto Copley

Sharlto Copley

Date of Birth
27 November 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Place of Birth
Pretoria, Republic of South Africa
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

District 9 8.0
District 9 (2009)
Russian Doll 7.6
Russian Doll (2019)
Chappie 7.4
Chappie (2015)

Filmography

The Rats: A Witcher Tale 4.8
The Rats: A Witcher Tale The Rats: A Witcher Tale
Action 2025, USA / Poland
Desert Warrior 2.8
Desert Warrior Desert Warrior
Action, Adventure, Drama 2025, Saudi Arabia / USA
Watch trailer
Monkey Man 7
Monkey Man Monkey Man
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
ZEF: The Story of Die Antwoord 7.3
ZEF: The Story of Die Antwoord ZEF: The Story of Die Antwoord
Documentary 2024, South Africa / USA
Beast 5.9
Beast Beast
Adventure, Drama, Horror 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Seal Team 7
Seal Team Seal Team
Animation 2021, South Africa
Watch trailer
Ted K 6.9
Ted K Ted K
Biography, Crime 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Russian Doll 7.6
Russian Doll
Drama, Comedy 2019, USA
Show more
News about Sharlto Copley’s private life
Sharlto Copley in 'District 9'
Sharlto Copley: The Entrepreneur Who Became a Star with 'District 9'
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