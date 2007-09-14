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Poster of Closing the Ring
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Closing the Ring
6.8

Closing the Ring

, 2007
Closing the Ring
Great Britain, Canada, USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Closing the Ring
6.8

Synopsis

A young man searches for the proper owner of a ring that belonged to a U.S. World War II bomber gunner who crashed in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 1, 1944.

Cast

Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Ethel Ann
Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer
Jack
Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton
Gregory Smith
Gregory Smith
Stephen Amell
Stephen Amell
Neve Campbell
Neve Campbell
Marie
Brenda Fricker
Brenda Fricker
Pete Postlethwaite
Quinlan
Stephen Don
Dylan Roberts
Wilbur
Gene Dinovi
Weeping Veteran
Allan Hawco
Allan Hawco
Peter Etty
Director Richard Attenborough
Writer Peter Woodward
Composer Jeff Danna
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 28 December 2007
World premiere 14 September 2007
Release date
14 September 2007 Russia 16+
30 May 2008 Brazil 12
28 December 2007 Great Britain
14 September 2007 Kazakhstan
14 September 2007 USA
14 September 2007 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $23,500,000
Worldwide Gross $1,449,091
Production CTR, Closing The Ring Ltd., Premiere Picture
Also known as
Closing the Ring, A szerelem gyűrűje, Cerrando el círculo, Closing the Ring - Geheimnis der Vergangenheit, Kayıp yüzük, Körbe zárva, L'amour à jamais, O Elo do Amor, O kyklos ekleise, Povestea unui inel, Rakkauden sinetti, Richard Attenborough's Closing the Ring, Tancant el cercle, Um Amor para Toda a Vida, War and Destiny, Žiedo istorija, Znak miłości, Ο κύκλος έκλεισε, Да затвориш кръга, Замикаючи коло, Замыкая круг, あの日の指輪を待つきみへ, 戒，情人, Um Amor para Toda Vida

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Closing the Ring
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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