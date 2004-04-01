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Poster of Dazhe ne dumay! Ten nezavisimosti
3.8
Kinoafisha Films Dazhe ne dumay! Ten nezavisimosti
3.8

Dazhe ne dumay! Ten nezavisimosti

, 2004
Dazhe ne dumay! Ten nezavisimosti
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Dazhe ne dumay! Ten nezavisimosti
3.8

Cast

Aleksey Alekseev
Aleksey Alekseev
Marat
Artyom Tkachenko
Artyom Tkachenko
Belyj
Aleksey Panin
Aleksey Panin
Dolphin
Leo
Anastasiya Tsvetayeva
Masha
Andrey Panin
Andrey Panin
Aleksey Kortnev
Aleksey Kortnev
Igor Ganzha
Aleksandr Semchev
Aleksandr Semchev
Rudik
Evgeniy Stychkin
Evgeniy Stychkin
Plaksa Rajmiks
Aleksey Gorbunov
Aleksey Gorbunov
Lider svingerov
Maxim Lagashkin
Maxim Lagashkin
Gonzo
Director Ruslan Balttser
Writer Ruslan Balttser, Aleksandra Bolshakova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 1 April 2004
Release date
1 April 2004 Russia Централ Партнершип 0+
1 April 2004 Belarus
1 April 2004 Kazakhstan
1 April 2004 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $2,102,024
Production Top Line Production
Also known as
Dazhe ne dumay! Ten nezavisimosti, Don't Even Think 2, Don't Even Think About It 2, Don't Even Think! Independence Play, Nawet nie myśl 2, Даже не думай 2, Даже не думай! Тень независимости, Dazhe Ne Dumay 2: Ten Nezavisimosti

Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
3.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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