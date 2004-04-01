Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
3.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Dazhe ne dumay! Ten nezavisimosti
3.8
Dazhe ne dumay! Ten nezavisimosti
, 2004
Dazhe ne dumay! Ten nezavisimosti
Russia / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
3.8
Cast
Aleksey Alekseev
Marat
Artyom Tkachenko
Belyj
Aleksey Panin
Dolphin
Leo
Anastasiya Tsvetayeva
Masha
Andrey Panin
Aleksey Kortnev
Igor Ganzha
Aleksandr Semchev
Rudik
Evgeniy Stychkin
Plaksa Rajmiks
Aleksey Gorbunov
Lider svingerov
Maxim Lagashkin
Gonzo
Director
Ruslan Balttser
Writer
Ruslan Balttser
,
Aleksandra Bolshakova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2004
World premiere
1 April 2004
Release date
1 April 2004
Russia
Централ Партнершип
0+
1 April 2004
Belarus
1 April 2004
Kazakhstan
1 April 2004
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$2,102,024
Production
Top Line Production
Also known as
Dazhe ne dumay! Ten nezavisimosti, Don't Even Think 2, Don't Even Think About It 2, Don't Even Think! Independence Play, Nawet nie myśl 2, Даже не думай 2, Даже не думай! Тень независимости, Dazhe Ne Dumay 2: Ten Nezavisimosti
More
Film rating
3.8
Rate
10
votes
3.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Dazhe ne dumay! Ten nezavisimosti
Dazhe ne dumay!
Comedy
2003, Russia
5.0
Nenasytnye
Comedy
2006, Russia
4.0
Dzhigalou
Comedy
2021, Russia
5.0
Election Day
Comedy
2007, Russia
7.0
Mechtat ne vredno
Comedy
2004, Russia
4.0
Den vyborov 2
Comedy
2016, Russia
6.0
Mama ne goryuy 2
Comedy
2005, Russia
5.0
Varene iz sakury
Comedy
2011, Russia
4.0
Na izmene
Comedy
2010, Russia
4.0
Den deneg
Comedy
2006, Russia
5.0
Another Woman
Comedy
2019, Russia
5.0
Ne nado pechalitsya
Comedy
2010, Russia
6.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree