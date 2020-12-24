Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Love
5.3
Love - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Love
5.3

Love

, 2021
Love
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Love
5.3
Love - Trailer
Love  Trailer

Cast

Sergey Svetlakov
Sergey Svetlakov
Timur Batrutdinov
Timur Batrutdinov
Yury
Yan Tsapnik
Yan Tsapnik
Kamil Larin
Kamil Larin
Igor
Anatoliy Belyy
Anatoliy Belyy
Maxim
Mariya Mironova
Mariya Mironova
Olga
Kseniya Sobchak
Kseniya Sobchak
Elena Valyushkina
Elena Valyushkina
Igor Zolotovitskiy
Igor Zolotovitskiy
Ekaterina Varnava
Ekaterina Varnava
Filipp Ershov
Filipp Ershov
Semyon
Natalya Parshenkova
Natalya Parshenkova
Natasha
Director Igor Tverdokhlebov
Writer Sergey Svetlakov, Said Davdiev, Yakov Sivchenko, Yakov Sivchenko
Composer Andrey Timonin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 24 December 2020
Release date
24 December 2020 Russia КароПрокат 16+
Production Studio Sverdlovsk
Also known as
Love, Отель Love

Film rating

5.3
Rate 13 votes
5 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Love - Trailer
Love Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Love

Starye Shishki
Starye Shishki Comedy
2021, Russia
6.0
Emergency Landing
Emergency Landing Drama, Action
2023, Russia
7.0
Neposlushnik 2
Neposlushnik 2 Comedy
2022, Russia
6.0
Aeterna: Part One
Aeterna: Part One Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
2022, Russia
5.0
The Parent
The Parent Drama
2021, Russia
6.0
Bender: The Beginning
Bender: The Beginning Drama, Comedy, Adventure
2021, Russia
5.0
Chempion mira
Chempion mira Drama
2021, Russia
7.0
Disobedient
Disobedient Comedy
2021, Russia
6.0
Petrov's Flu
Petrov's Flu Drama
2021, Russia / France / Switzerland
6.0
The Most Charming and Attractive
The Most Charming and Attractive Comedy, Romantic
1985, USSR
8.0
Krash
Krash Comedy
2021, Russia
0.0
Yolki 8
Yolki 8 Comedy
2021, Russia
3.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more