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5.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Love
5.3
Love
, 2021
Love
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
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5.3
Love
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Sergey Svetlakov
Timur Batrutdinov
Yury
Yan Tsapnik
Kamil Larin
Igor
Anatoliy Belyy
Maxim
Mariya Mironova
Olga
Kseniya Sobchak
Elena Valyushkina
Igor Zolotovitskiy
Ekaterina Varnava
Filipp Ershov
Semyon
Natalya Parshenkova
Natasha
Director
Igor Tverdokhlebov
Writer
Sergey Svetlakov
,
Said Davdiev
,
Yakov Sivchenko
,
Yakov Sivchenko
Composer
Andrey Timonin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
24 December 2020
Release date
24 December 2020
Russia
КароПрокат
16+
Production
Studio Sverdlovsk
Also known as
Love, Отель Love
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Film rating
5.3
Rate
13
votes
5
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