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4.9
Kinoafisha
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Kogda ona prikhodit
4.9
Kogda ona prikhodit
, 2019
Kogda ona prikhodit
Russia / Thriller, Sci-Fi / 18+
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Similar
4.9
Cast
Alevtina Tukan
Pyotr Skvortsov
Aglaya Tarasova
Ekaterina Malikova
Nikita Tarasov
Maksim Vitorgan
Polina Fomina
Director
Aleksandr Tsoy
Writer
Evgeniy Gushin
,
Aleksandr Tsoy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
16 September 2020
Release date
17 February 2022
Russia
16+
Production
VGIK - Debut
Also known as
Kogda ona prikhodit, The Time She Comes, Когда она приходит
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Film rating
4.9
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14
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4.9
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