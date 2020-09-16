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Poster of Kogda ona prikhodit
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Kogda ona prikhodit
4.9

Kogda ona prikhodit

, 2019
Kogda ona prikhodit
Russia / Thriller, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Kogda ona prikhodit
4.9

Cast

Alevtina Tukan
Alevtina Tukan
Pyotr Skvortsov
Pyotr Skvortsov
Aglaya Tarasova
Aglaya Tarasova
Ekaterina Malikova
Ekaterina Malikova
Nikita Tarasov
Nikita Tarasov
Maksim Vitorgan
Maksim Vitorgan
Polina Fomina
Director Aleksandr Tsoy
Writer Evgeniy Gushin, Aleksandr Tsoy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 16 September 2020
Release date
17 February 2022 Russia 16+
Production VGIK - Debut
Also known as
Kogda ona prikhodit, The Time She Comes, Когда она приходит

Film rating

4.9
Rate 14 votes
4.9 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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