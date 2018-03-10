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Poster of The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
5.5
Kinoafisha Films The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
5.5

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter

, 2018
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
5.5

Cast

Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin
Buck Ferguson
Danny McBride
Danny McBride
Don
Scoot McNairy
Scoot McNairy
Greg
Montana Jordan
Montana Jordan
Jaden Ferguson
Carrie Coon
Carrie Coon
Linda
Tommy Brown
Golf Bravo
Cowboy
Deer Hunter
Christopher M. Hill
Gang Bang Man
Gigi McKelvey
Receptionist
Carma Parente
Kimberly
Director Jody Hill
Writer Jody Hill, Danny McBride, John Carcieri
Composer Joseph Stephens
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 6 July 2018
World premiere 10 March 2018
Production Rough House Pictures, Scott Rudin Productions
Also known as
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, De caza con papá, My Deer Hunter Dad, A caccia con papà, Ak Kuyruklu Geyik Avcısının Mirası, Das Vermächtnis des Weißwedelhirschjägers, Di Sản Của Người Thợ Săn Hươu, Minha Primeira Caçada, O Legado de um Caçador de Veados de Cauda Branca, Polowanie z tatą, Valgesaba hirveküti pärand, Η κληρονομιά του λευκόουρου ελαφιού, Наследие охотника на белохвостых оленей, 北美小鹿獵人傳奇, 父さんはオジロジカ・ハンター, Das Vermaechtnis des Weisswedelhirschjaegers

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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