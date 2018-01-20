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Poster of Arizona
5.8
Arizona - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Arizona
5.8

Arizona

, 2018
Arizona
USA / Comedy, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Arizona
5.8
Arizona - Trailer
Arizona  Trailer

Cast

Danny McBride
Danny McBride
Sonny
Rosemarie DeWitt
Rosemarie DeWitt
Cassie
Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson
Scott
Elizabeth Gillies
Elizabeth Gillies
Kelsey
Kaitlin Olson
Kaitlin Olson
Vicki
Lolli Sorenson
Morgan
David Alan Grier
David Alan Grier
Coburn
Travis Hammer
Travis Hammer
Shane
Kevin Wiggins
Mr. Boychuk
Audrey Walters
Audrey Walters
Mrs. Boychuk
Director Jonathan Watson
Writer Luke Del Tredici
Composer Joseph Stephens
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 10 May 2019
World premiere 20 January 2018
Release date
24 August 2018 USA
Production Imperative Entertainment, Rough House Pictures
Also known as
Arizona, Αριζόνα, Аризона, Arizona 2018

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 7 February 2022

Film Trailers

All trailers
Arizona - Trailer
Arizona Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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