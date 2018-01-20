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5.8
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Arizona
5.8
Arizona
, 2018
Arizona
USA / Comedy, Thriller / 18+
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5.8
Arizona
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Danny McBride
Sonny
Rosemarie DeWitt
Cassie
Luke Wilson
Scott
Elizabeth Gillies
Kelsey
Kaitlin Olson
Vicki
Lolli Sorenson
Morgan
David Alan Grier
Coburn
Travis Hammer
Shane
Kevin Wiggins
Mr. Boychuk
Audrey Walters
Mrs. Boychuk
Director
Jonathan Watson
Writer
Luke Del Tredici
Composer
Joseph Stephens
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2018
Online premiere
10 May 2019
World premiere
20 January 2018
Release date
24 August 2018
USA
Production
Imperative Entertainment, Rough House Pictures
Also known as
Arizona, Αριζόνα, Аризона, Arizona 2018
More
Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 7 February 2022
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Arizona
Trailer
0
0
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Stills
Quotes
Gary
[Whispering]
This mother fucker! Yeah, take your fucking time!
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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