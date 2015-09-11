Menu
6.2 IMDb Rating: 6.1
Kinoafisha Films Our Brand Is Crisis

Our Brand Is Crisis

Our Brand Is Crisis 18+
Synopsis

A battle-hardened American political consultant is sent to help re-elect a controversial president in Bolivia, where she must compete with a long-term rival working for another candidate.
Our Brand Is Crisis - trailer
Our Brand Is Crisis  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 24 October 2015
World premiere 11 September 2015
Release date
11 September 2015 Russia 16+
31 March 2016 Brazil
11 September 2015 Canada
6 April 2016 France
21 January 2016 Germany
22 January 2016 Great Britain
21 January 2016 Hong Kong
22 January 2016 Ireland
30 October 2015 Italy
11 September 2015 Kazakhstan
11 November 2015 Philippines
29 October 2015 Singapore
1 April 2016 Spain 7
30 October 2015 USA
11 September 2015 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $28,000,000
Worldwide Gross $9,002,261
Production Fortis Films, Participant, Smokehouse Pictures
Also known as
Our Brand Is Crisis, Experta en crisis, A válságstáb, All'ultimo voto, Bizim Adımız Kriz, Brandul nostru este criza, Cuộc Chiến Quyền Lực, Die Wahlkämpferin, Especialista em Crise, Expertos en crisis, Krizė - mūsų prekės ženklas, Kryzys to nasz pomysł, Mashberim ba'am, Os Profissionais da Crise, Que le meilleur gagne, Spécialité: Crises, Πολιτική μας είναι η κρίση, Наш бренд - кризис, Нашето мото е Криза, 危机大逆袭, 危機女王, 選挙の勝ち方教えます
Director
David Gordon Green
Cast
Sandra Bullock
Billy Bob Thornton
Zoe Kazan
Anthony Mackie
Scoot McNairy
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
Jane That's the world, that's politics. That's how it works. It starts out with big promises and ends up with jackshit happening. But like the man said: "If voting changed anything, they'd make it illegal."
Our Brand Is Crisis Trailer
