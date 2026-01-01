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Poster of Myachik i malchik
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Myachik i malchik
6.0

Myachik i malchik

, 1971
Myachik i malchik
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Myachik i malchik
6.0

Cast

Aleksandra Denisova
Roza Makagonova
Klara Rumyanova
Klara Rumyanova
The Sparrow
Agar Vlasova
The Sparrow N2
Director Vladimir Danilevich
Writer Lyudmila Zubkova
Composer Evgeniy Krylatov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1971
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Myachik i malchik, The Boy and the Ball, Pall ja poiss, Мячик и мальчик

Cartoon rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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