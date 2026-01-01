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6.0
Kinoafisha
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Myachik i malchik
6.0
Myachik i malchik
, 1971
Myachik i malchik
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.0
Cast
Aleksandra Denisova
Roza Makagonova
Klara Rumyanova
The Sparrow
Agar Vlasova
The Sparrow N2
Director
Vladimir Danilevich
Writer
Lyudmila Zubkova
Composer
Evgeniy Krylatov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1971
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Myachik i malchik, The Boy and the Ball, Pall ja poiss, Мячик и мальчик
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Cartoon rating
6.0
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
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