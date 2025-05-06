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Площадки
7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Okh i Akh
7.1
Okh i Akh
, 1975
Okh i Akh
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
7.1
Cast
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Narrator
Director
Yuriy Prytkov
Writer
Lyudmila Zubkova
Composer
Evgeniy Ptichkin
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
9 minutes
Production year
1975
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Okh i Akh, Oh and Wow, Ох и Ах, Oh ja Ah, Ох і Ах
More
Cartoon rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Updated 6 May 2025
Stills
Showtimes
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