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Poster of Okh i Akh
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Okh i Akh
7.1

Okh i Akh

, 1975
Okh i Akh
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Okh i Akh
7.1

Cast

Vyacheslav Nevinny
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Narrator
Director Yuriy Prytkov
Writer Lyudmila Zubkova
Composer Evgeniy Ptichkin
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 9 minutes
Production year 1975
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Okh i Akh, Oh and Wow, Ох и Ах, Oh ja Ah, Ох і Ах

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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