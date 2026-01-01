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Poster of Kolya, Olya and Archimedes
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Kolya, Olya and Archimedes
7.0

Kolya, Olya and Archimedes

, 1972
Kolya, Olya and Archimedes
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Kolya, Olya and Archimedes
7.0

Cast

Olga Gromova
Olya
Yuri Andreyev
Young Greek Warriors
Yevgeny Vesnik
Greek Warlord
Anatoliy Papanov
Anatoliy Papanov
Roman Centurion
Maria Vinogradova
Kolya
Aleksey Gribov
Aleksey Gribov
Archimedes
Teodor Bunimovich
Mark Claudius Marcellus
Tamara Dmitrieva
Lyre Boy
Director Yuriy Prytkov
Writer Leonid Zavalnyuk
Composer Evgeniy Ptichkin
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 19 minutes
Production year 1972
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kolya, Olya i Arkhimed, Kolya, Olya and Archimedes, Коля, Оля и Архимед

Cartoon rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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