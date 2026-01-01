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Kolya, Olya and Archimedes
7.0
Kolya, Olya and Archimedes
, 1972
Kolya, Olya and Archimedes
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.0
Cast
Olga Gromova
Olya
Yuri Andreyev
Young Greek Warriors
Yevgeny Vesnik
Greek Warlord
Anatoliy Papanov
Roman Centurion
Maria Vinogradova
Kolya
Aleksey Gribov
Archimedes
Teodor Bunimovich
Mark Claudius Marcellus
Tamara Dmitrieva
Lyre Boy
Director
Yuriy Prytkov
Writer
Leonid Zavalnyuk
Composer
Evgeniy Ptichkin
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
19 minutes
Production year
1972
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Kolya, Olya i Arkhimed, Kolya, Olya and Archimedes, Коля, Оля и Архимед
More
Cartoon rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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